ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
England vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jos Buttler says hosts both excited and relieved after entering semis

England's Jos Buttler said he felt a sense of relief as well as excitement after the tournament hosts booked their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 04, 2019 18:40:34 IST

Chester-le-Street: England's Jos Buttler said he felt a sense of relief as well as excitement after the tournament hosts booked their place in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Back-to-back defeats by Sri Lanka and reigning champions Australia, which followed an earlier group-stage loss to Pakistan, threatened to scupper England's bid to win a first World Cup title.

File image of Jos Buttler. AP

File image of Jos Buttler. AP

But they responded in style with a 31-run win over India followed by Wednesday's 119-run thrashing of New Zealand in Chester-le-Street that saw them into the last four from the 10-team group phase.

"It feels great. We're excited and have a bit of relief as well,” said Buttler after England reached their first World Cup semi-final since 1992.

"It's obviously been two tough games to finish to qualify, and we showed great character to come through with two very good performances."

England have spent much of the past two years as the world's top-ranked side in one-day internationals and Buttler said: "We are just very excited to be in a semi-final. From the start I think it was the minimum requirement, the first stage we had to get to."

The 28-year-old England vice-captain added: "We stood up and played our brand of cricket under that pressure.

"That breeds a lot of confidence for the group, that our way is the best way and gives us a lot of chance of performing. That's what we have resorted to in the two must-win games and shows that we must continue that."

Since his century against Pakistan a month ago, Buttler's batting has gone off the boil but the wicket-keeper contributed to England's win over New Zealand with a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Martin Guptill.

"I've been a bit disappointed not to have contributed as much as I’d like. I haven’t quite executed or made the right decision and have found ways of getting out," said Buttler.

"Luckily I still have another chance for another innings or two in the World Cup."

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019

Tags : Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Jos Buttler, New Zealand, Sports, World Cup 2019 England

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

