  • England vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 at Headingley: Bairstow ton, Overton's 89 lead host fightback

Cricket

England Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs New Zealand At Headingley, Leeds, 23 June, 2022

23 June, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
New Zealand

New Zealand

329/10 (117.3 ov)

3rd Test
England

England

264/6 (49.0 ov)

New Zealand England
329/10 (117.3 ov) - R/R 2.8 264/6 (49.0 ov) - R/R 5.39

Stumps

England trail by 65 runs

Jamie Overton - 89

Jonny Bairstow - 114

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jonny Bairstow Batting 130 126 21 0
Jamie Overton Batting 89 106 12 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Trent Boult 16 3 73 3
Current Partnership Last Wicket 55/6 (11.5)

209 (209) R/R: 5.62

Jamie Overton 89(106)
Jonny Bairstow 114(117)

Ben Foakes (W) 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Neil Wagner

England vs New Zealand Highlights, 3rd Test Day 2 at Headingley: Bairstow ton, Overton's 89 lead host fightback

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live: England are looking to inflict a clean-sweep on New Zealand having won the first two Tests.

England vs New Zealand Live: The visitors resume Day 2 from 225/5 at Leeds. AP

England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 Report: One of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket history was followed by an all-too-familiar counterattack by Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell as New Zealand eked out 225-5 on day one of the third Test against England on Thursday.

Henry Nicholls couldn't believe his misfortune when his straight drive careered into the outstretched bat of Mitchell, who was attempting to take evasive action at the non-striker's end, and rebounded all the way across to mid-off where Alex Lees was alert enough to take the catch.

There were looks of bewilderment across the faces of England's players — notably Jack Leach, who claimed his second wicket of the day — as Nicholls trudged off for 19 and with New Zealand stuttering on 123-5 at tea at Headingley.

That, however, brought together Blundell and Mitchell, who have shared partnerships of 195 and 236 already in this three-match series in which England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead.

They put on an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 102 to be there at stumps, giving the tourists renewed hope of a consolation victory. Blundell was on 45 while Mitchell was on 78 and closing in on his third century of the series.

Mitchell capitalized on being given a life — when on 8 — by England captain Ben Stokes, who chose to not review when the New Zealand batter was trapped shin height in front of the stumps from a full delivery by Matthew Potts that swung in.

Had Stokes made the signal, Mitchell would have been on his way and the tourists would have been 97-5 and without their best player over the past month.

Stuart Broad set the tone for an impressive bowling performance by England, ending the day with figures of 2-45 off his 17 overs as the pacer relished the responsibility of being the senior man in England's attack in the absence of fellow veteran Jimmy Anderson.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: June 25, 2022 09:13:30 IST

