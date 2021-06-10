England vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Edgbaston: Hosts 258/7 at stumps

|England
|New Zealand
|258/7 (90.0 ov) - R/R 2.87
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dan Lawrence
|Batting
|67
|100
|11
|0
|Mark Wood
|Batting
|16
|58
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Trent Boult
|23
|4
|60
|2
|Matt Henry
|22
|5
|66
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 222/7 (75.2)
|
36 (36) R/R: 2.45
Mark Wood 16(58)
Dan Lawrence 19(30)
|
Olly Stone 20(52) S.R (38.46)
lbw b Ajaz Patel
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss Report: England won the toss and chose to bat first at Edgbaston in the second and final test against a much-changed New Zealand, which was without wicketkeeper BJ Watling because of his late withdrawal.
Watling failed to overcome a sore back, the Black Caps said on Thursday, and has been replaced by Tom Blundell for his 11th test.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was already a confirmed absentee — he was replaced as skipper by Tom Latham — and the tourists chose to rotate ahead of the world test championship against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18.
There were six changes in total in the New Zealand team from the drawn first test at Lord's, including the return of left-arm seamer Trent Boult.
England's only change saw Olly Stone replace fellow fast bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for the match by the England and Wales Cricket Board pending an investigation into historic discriminatory tweets that resurfaced during the first test.
That keeps England with an all-seam attack that includes Jimmy Anderson, who became the team's most-capped test player with his 162nd appearance.
England will bat under gray skies at the venue in Birmingham.
With inputs from AP
