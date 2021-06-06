Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs New Zealand At Lord's, London, 02 June, 2021

02 June, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
New Zealand

New Zealand

378/10 (122.4 ov)

169/6 (52.3 ov)

1st Test
England

England

275/10 (101.1 ov)

170/3 (70.0 ov)

England drew with New Zealand

New Zealand England
378/10 (122.4 ov) - R/R 3.08 275/10 (101.1 ov) - R/R 2.72
169/6 (52.3 ov) - R/R 3.22 170/3 (70.0 ov) - R/R 2.43

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dominic Sibley not out 60 207 3 0
Ollie Pope not out 20 41 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kyle Jamieson 15 6 28 0
Mitchell Santner 13 3 38 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 136/3 (55.3)

34 (34) R/R: 2.29

Ollie Pope 20(41)

Joe Root (C) 40(71) S.R (56.33)

lbw b Neil Wagner

England vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 5 at Lord's: Hosts run out of time in chase as match ends in draw

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • June 6th, 2021
  • 23:49:10 IST

Day 4 report: Rory Burns compiled his third century for England but a New Zealand side inspired by paceman Tim Southee remained in control after the fourth day of the first cricket Test at Lord's on Saturday.

Left-handed opener Burns hit 16 fours and one six before he was last man out, caught behind off Southee for 132, as the home team was bowled out for 275.

New Zealand then lost first-innings double centurion Devon Conway for 23 and captain Kane Williamson for one as the visitors reached the close of play on 62-2, a 165-run lead over England.

The Kiwis will struggle to work their way into a winning position, however, with only one day's play remaining.

After the third day was washed out by rain, England resumed on 111-2 and quickly lost skipper Joe Root for 42.

Ollie Pope then fell for 22 while Dan Lawrence and debutant James Bracey were both removed without scoring. Ollie Robinson, also making his first Test appearance, struck 42 as he added 63 for the seventh wicket with Burns.

Mark Wood fell for a duck and Stuart Broad was dismissed for 10 before James Anderson (8 not out) helped put on 52 valuable runs for the final England wicket with centurion Burns.

Southee finished with figures of 6-43 from his 25.1 overs while fellow paceman Kyle Jamieson chipped in with 3-85.

Robinson, who took four wickets in New Zealand's first innings, followed up by removing Conway and Williamson cheaply before the close of play. Tom Latham was 30 not out, with nightwatchman Neil Wagner undefeated on 2.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: June 06, 2021 23:49:10 IST

