England vs New Zealand: Colin de Grandhomme out of Test series with heel injury

London: New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to a heel injury, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Monday.

De Grandhomme suffered the injury while bowling during the third day of the first Test at Lord's and was unable to bowl on the fourth day, England won the Test by five wickets.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has been added to the squad for the remainder of the series as de Grandhomme's replacement.

NZ Coach Gary Stead said de Grandhomme would require 10 to 12 weeks to recover.

"It's a real shame for Colin to suffer this injury so early in the series. He's a massive part of our Test side and we'll certainly miss him," Gary Stead said in an official statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

"It's great to be able to call on someone like Michael who's been with the squad for the past month and is match ready," he added.

The second Test will begin at Trent Bridge on Friday, with New Zealand looking to change their five-wicket loss to England in the first Test and pick up some World Test Championship points.

