England vs New Zealand: Black Caps’ Devon Conway joins elite club after smashing 200 on Test debut

London: New Zealand's Devon Conway became just the seventh batsman in Test cricket's 144-year history to make a double century on debut with a score of exactly 200 against England at Lord's on Thursday.
The South Africa-born opener's marathon effort of more than nine-and-a-half hours was the cornerstone of New Zealand's first-innings total of 378.
Conway was in sight of becoming the first player to bat throughout their very first Test-match innings.
But with only last man Neil Wagner for company, he was run out after lunch on the second day of this two-match series, having faced 347 balls, including 22 fours.
But he had still joined an exclusive club, with Mathew Sinclair the only other New Zealand batsman to have made a double century on his Test bow.
Left-hander Conway had already broken the record for the highest innings by a batsman making their career Test debut at Lord's when, on Wednesday, he surpassed the 131 made by India's Souray Ganguly in 1996.
Conway's innings, which ensured a place on the famed dressing room honours board at the 'home of cricket', was also the second highest by a New Zealand batsman in a Test at Lord's behind Martin Donnelly's 206 in 1949.
Double hundreds on Test debut (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, season):
— 287 Reginald Foster ENG v AUS Sydney 1903/04
— 222 no Jacques Rudolph RSA v BAN Chittagong 2002/03
— 214 Lawrence Rowe WIS v NZL Kingston 1971/72
— 214 Mathew Sinclair NZL v WIS Wellington 1999/00
— 210 no Kyle Mayers WIS v BAN Chattogram 2020/21
— 201 no Brendon Kuruppu SRI v NZL Colombo CCC 1986/87
— 200 Devon Conway NZL v ENG Lord's 2021
Test debut hundred at Lord's (total, team, opposition, season):
— 200 Devon Conway NZL v ENG 2021
— 131 Sourav Ganguly IND v ENG 1996
— 126 no Matt Prior ENG v WIS 2007
— 112 Andrew Strauss ENG v NZL 2004
— 107 Harry Graham AUS v ENG 1893
— 107 John Hampshire ENG v WIS 1969
Highest scores by a New Zealand batsman in a Test at Lord's (total, player, season) — England the opposition in all cases:
— 206 Martin Donnelly 1949
— 200 Devon Conway 2021
— 175 Bevan Congdon 1973
— 142 Martin Crowe 1994
— 132 Kane Williamson 2015
— 123 Geoff Howarth 1978
— 120 Stewie Dempster 1931
— 106 Martin Crowe 1986
New Zealand face a depleted English side in what will be their first match at the Lord's since the 2019 ICC World Cup final defeat by the same opponent.
New Zealand will face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton starting on June 18 after this two-match series, but their Test record at Lord's is poor with just one win — back in 1999 — from 17 attempts.