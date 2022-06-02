Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes pays special tribute to seriously-ill Graham Thorpe

Cricket

England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes pays special tribute to seriously-ill Graham Thorpe

London: In a heartwarming gesture, England Test Captain Ben Stokes walked out for toss in the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's wearing a jersey bearing the name and Test cap number of former batter and batting coach Graham Thorpe, who is seriously ill and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Stokes also said at the toss that he spoke to his wife and is thankful for the privacy the family has received so far.

Ben Stokes dons jersey bearing name, cap number of Graham Thorpe before toss against New Zealand at The Lord's on Thursday. Twitter/ECB

Ben Stokes dons jersey bearing name, cap number of Graham Thorpe before toss against New Zealand at The Lord's on Thursday. Twitter/ECB

"Unfortunately Graham Thorpe is unwell and in the hospital. Spoke to his wife and she was grateful and thankful for the privacy the family has received," said Stokes.

The former batter, currently 52, represented England in 100 tests between 1993-2005, scoring 6,744 runs with an average of 44.66 and 16 tons. The batter was a vital part of the English test team from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s.

After retirement, Thorpe had a brief stint in media, after which he took to coaching. A stint in New South Wales in Sheffield Shield in 2007 followed, after which he joined England's team coaching set-up. He initially joined the side as a batting coach and later worked as an assistant coach to Chris Silverwood. His stint with England ended after he, along with Silverwood and former Director of cricket Ashley Giles was sacked after a 4-0 loss to Australia in the Ashes 2021-22.

Thorpe was recently announced as the new head coach of Afghanistan after involvement in the England coaching set-up for a decade, which came to an end after a 4-0 loss to Australia in The Ashes.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Their innings is currently in progress.
Both sides are playing a three-Test series, with the next Test match set to take place from June 10 and the final one from June 23 onwards. The series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 02, 2022 20:18:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes-led team 'won't die wondering' under Brendon McCullum, says Tim Southee
First Cricket News

England vs New Zealand: Ben Stokes-led team 'won't die wondering' under Brendon McCullum, says Tim Southee

Southee has forecast an exciting time for England under McCullum as the former Kiwi captain prepares to go up against the reigning World Test champions at Lord's.

Stuart Broad vows to give 'heart and soul' at Lord's if he earns Test recall
First Cricket News

Stuart Broad vows to give 'heart and soul' at Lord's if he earns Test recall

England veteran quick Stuart Broad has vowed to leave his 'heart and soul' on the field should he earn a Test recall against New Zealand at Lord's this week.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch first Test, venue and other details
First Cricket News

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and where to watch first Test, venue and other details

England vs New Zealand 1st test match live cricket score and update, new-zealand tour of england 2022 live update watch online streaming and live coverage of today match eng vs nz. Watch England vs New Zealand Live