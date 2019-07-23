First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 2 Jul 22, 2019
KWT vs MAL
Malaysia beat Kuwait by 42 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Ireland: William Porterfield and Co out to cause an 'upset' in one-off Test at Lord's

Ireland will face England in a four-day Test match just before the Ashes with England resting several of their key players

Agence France-Presse, Jul 23, 2019 11:11:29 IST

London: Ireland's march to becoming a full-fledged member of cricket's elite will reach another important staging post when they play their first Test against England at Lord's on Wednesday.

The Irish men's side only made their Test debut last year, suffering a final day defeat by Pakistan in Dublin in a creditable display before being well beaten by fellow newcomers Afghanistan. Since the turn of the century, Ireland have been known for their ODI exploits, beating the likes of Pakistan (2007) and England (2011) at World Cups.

England vs Ireland: William Porterfield and Co out to cause an upset in one-off Test at Lords

Ireland had made their Test debut last year when they hosted Pakistan at Dublin. Reuters

But Test status was always the dream. The match at Lord's is set to be the highlight of Ireland's year given that they did not qualify for the reduced 10-team World Cup won just over a week ago by tournament hosts England in a thrilling final against New Zealand, which also took place at 'the home of cricket'.

The sport has a long history in Ireland and cricket was hugely popular there in the 19th Century. But a rising tide of Irish nationalism and the growth of the Gaelic Athletic Association led to cricket being declared a "garrison" or "foreign" game.

Irish cricket went into something of a retreat although memorable occasions such as a televised win over the touring West Indies in 1969 helped to change attitudes. Several players from the present side have played county cricket, including Tim Murtagh, a stalwart for Lord's based-Middlesex, who recently took his 800th first-class wicket.

Meanwhile, fast bowler, Boyd Rankin was briefly an England player when that was the only way Irishmen could play Test cricket before switching back. "It is a dream come true, and it is something I never thought would happen in my playing career," said Rankin, who played just the one Test for England on their ill-fated 2013/14 Ashes tour of Australia.

"You can't get much better than a Test match at Lord's."

England will be resting several of their World Cup stars, including fast bowler Jofra Archer, all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Jos Buttler. Eoin Morgan, their victorious Dublin-born captain, no longer plays Test cricket with Joe Root in charge.

But they could still field Test new-ball bowler Stuart Broad, with all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson struggling with a calf injury. Somerset's Lewis Gregory and Warwickshire's Olly Stone could come into the attack. As for the batting, England could give a Test debut to World Cup-winning opener Jason Roy.

The match will only last a maximum of four days rather than the standard five, a consequence both of being fitted into the narrow gap between the end of the World Cup and the start of England's five-Test Ashes series against Australia next month and a desire by officials to experiment with 'spectator-friendly' playing hours.

"It is one Test before the Ashes so hopefully we can cash in," said England opener Rory Burns. "There is a chance to score runs here, so you have to back yourself and the game plan."

Certainly, an Ireland win would be a huge upset for they recently beat Zimbabwe in a one-day series. "In my generation, I don't think any of us expected to be playing a Test match at Lord's, so to have the opportunity is great," said Ireland wicketkeeper Gary Wilson.

"But we mustn't lose sight of the fact that we have to come here and perform as well. I mean that's what it is about, it's not just turning up and having all the fanfare around Lord's. "We have to try and put in a good performance against a very good England side, but we've got some good players as well and we're confident we can do that."

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 11:11:29 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Boyd Rankin, Cricket, England, England Vs Ireland, Eoin Morgan, Gaelic Athletic Association, Gary Wilson, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Lewis Gregory, Lord's Cricket Ground, MIddlesex, Olly Stone, Rory Burns, Tim Murtagh, Zimbabwe

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all