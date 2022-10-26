Ireland stunned England in what can be termed one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup 2022. Ireland won the match by 5 runs (DLS method). For Ireland, captain Andy Balbirnie scored the highest 62 runs in 47 balls. Balbirnie hit the English bowlers across the park. His magnificent knock included a total of six boundaries – four 4s and two 6s. Now, a video from his innings was shared by ICC (International Cricket Council) on Instagram. The clip not only captures the Ireland skipper hitting the ball into the stands but also a fan’s hearty approach to catching it. P.S: You will be in splits after watching the attempt.

In the 14th over, Balbirnie smashed Sam Curran’s full toss ball for a six in the stand. Next, the camera pans towards the stands, where a fan attempted to catch the ball but tumbled and fell to the ground.

“An incredible six and an interesting effort in the crowd to catch it,” ICC captioned the post.

Apart from Balbirnie, only four other batters – wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker (34), Curtis Campher (18) opener Paul Stirling (14), and Gareth Delany (12*) – were able to cross the double-digit score.

Meanwhile, England, who came out to chase had a target of 111 runs following the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method they lost the match to Ireland. The England side could only stitch 105 runs at the loss of five wickets. England were among the title favourites and heavily fancied to beat Ireland after opening their tournament with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan at the weekend.

England will next meet defending champions Australia on Friday, October 28. Ireland’s next fixture will be against Afghanistan. The match will be played at MCG on Friday.

After this game, the Group 1 is well and truly open, with all six teams in contention for the two semi-final spots. Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland and England now have one win and one loss each in their kitties. The second game between New Zealand and Afghanistan, which was also scheduled to take place in Melbourne, was later abandoned due to rain, without a ball being bowled. That left New Zealand in top spot with three points, while Afghanistan lie sixth with one point.