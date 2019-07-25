First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 5 Jul 24, 2019
NEP vs MAL
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Ireland, LIVE cricket score, Only Test, Day 2 at Lord's

Follow live updates of Day 2 of the only Test between England and Ireland ahead of the all-important Ashes involving Joe Root's men. England come into the Test under a fortnight after lifting the World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 25, 2019 15:01:18 IST

85/10
Overs
23.4
R/R
3.63
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
8
207/10
Overs
58.2
R/R
3.56
Fours
28
Sixes
0
Extras
18
68/1
Overs
17.1
R/R
3.98
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
4
Jack Leach Batting 42 63 6 0
Tim Murtagh 7.1 2 19 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball updates

 

Day 1 report: Ireland enjoyed a fairytale opening day in their first ever test match against England as they bowled out the hosts for 85 before building a healthy lead at sweltering Lord’s on Wednesday.

The euphoria of 10 days ago after England’s nerve-jangling World Cup final win over New Zealand, turned to stunned disbelief as Ireland bowler Tim Murtagh caused mayhem.

He took five for 13 from nine overs as England capitulated in 127 manic minutes, surviving only 23.4 overs — their shortest completed innings ever in terms of balls faced.

Ireland, playing only their third test match, passed England’s total before tea thanks to a free-flowing partnership between Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie.

England vs Ireland, LIVE cricket score, Only Test, Day 2 at Lords

England captain Joe Root and Ireland captain William Porterfield. AFP

A flurry of wickets threatened to undo their good work as Ireland slumped from 132-2 to 149-7.

Yet Kevin O’Brien hung around for 28 not out and Murtagh (16) clobbered some useful late runs as Ireland were all out for 207, a 122-run innings lead.

“Growing up as a kid I was dreaming of being on that honours board, just not from the away dressing room — but I guess it makes it even more special,” London-born Murtagh, who was once overlooked for England’s development squad, said.

“Even the old gits like me had a few nerves this morning. It was pretty surreal at lunch. If you’d have given us a lead of 100 on the first innings, we’d have snapped your hand off.”

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat, handing test debutant Jason Roy and Rory Burns the chance to lay down a marker for the looming Ashes series.

Instead, a spot-on Ireland attack ruthlessly exposed the cracks in England’s batting as the hosts posted their lowest home total since scoring 77 against Australia in 1997.

Murtagh, the 37-year-old Middlesex stalwart, took lethal advantage of his local knowledge on a green-tinged Lord’s wicket and some bog-standard England batting.

When Stuart Broad walked out to bat with the hosts on 43 for seven, England had lost six wickets for seven runs.

Astonishing collapse

White-ball specialist Roy, superb throughout the World Cup, had a let-off when Mark Adair had him plumb lbw off a no ball. But in Murtagh’s second over Roy (5) edged to Stirling who took a low slip catch.

Joe Denly looked assured for 23, but in the 10th over test rookie Adair shaped a ball into his pads for an lbw.

Cue an astonishing collapse.

Burns scratched around for six but played loosely at a full Murtagh delivery and edged behind to Gary Wilson.

With Root and Jonny Bairstow, two of the four England players to have played in the World Cup final, at the wicket an England fightback was expected. It never materialised.

Root (2) was squared up by Adair and was struck on both pads and not even a hopeful review could spare him.

Murtagh then bowled a wafting Bairstow through the gate for a duck and two balls later Chris Woakes (0) was lbw to a ball that nipped back off the seam.

Moeen Ali then edged Murtagh through to Wilson as the 37-year-old sealed his five-wicket haul.

Curran attempted a counter-attack but the carnage continued as Broad (3) edged Boyd Rankin, once an England player, behind.

Sam Curran was snaffled for 18 at short leg off Rankin to leave England on 67-9. Olly Stone struck three boundaries in an over as England surpassed the 77 runs they scored against West Indies in January but he was bowled for 19 as Adair wrapped things up.

Ireland began steadily but Curran dismissed skipper William Porterfield (14) and James McCollum (19).

Stirling and Balbirnie rode their luck but played some flashing strokes as Ireland seized control.

Stuart Broad broke the partnership on 87, trapping Stirling lbw for 36. Balbirnie, who was earlier dropped off Broad, brought up his 50 in 56 balls but became Stone’s first test victim, losing his middle stump.

Stone finished with three for 29, with Broad and Curran also taking three apiece.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 15:01:18 IST

Tags : England Vs Ireland, England Vs Ireland 2019, England Vs Ireland Live Score, England Vs Ireland Live Test, England Vs Ireland Test Live Score, Ireland, Ireland Vs England, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Live Cricket Score, Lords, Stuart Broad, Tim Murtagh

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all