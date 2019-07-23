England vs Ireland: James Anderson ruled out of four-day Test due to right calf injury
The opening bowler has failed to recover from the injury sustained when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on 2 July.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
London: James Anderson has been ruled out of England's four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's starting on Wednesday due to a right calf injury.
The opening bowler has failed to recover from the injury sustained when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on 2 July.
England's James Anderson. AP
"Jimmy will continue to be assessed" ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on 1 August, an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said on Tuesday.
Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England's record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there were any lingering doubts over his injury.
Bowling resources have already been stretched by side strains sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand.
Anderson, 36, no longer plays one-day international cricket so did not play in the World Cup.
The Lancashire swing bowler, with 575 scalps, trails only the spin trio of Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.
Updated Date:
Jul 23, 2019 15:28:03 IST
Also See
England vs Ireland: James Anderson hopes to face visitors in one-off Test match ahead of Ashes series
Jason Roy receives maiden Test call-up as England announce 13-man squad for one-off match against Ireland
England vs Ireland: William Porterfield and Co out to cause an 'upset' in one-off Test at Lord's