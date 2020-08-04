Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

England Vs Ireland LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs Ireland At The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 04 August, 2020

04 August, 2020
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play in Progress
England

England

44/2 (8.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Ireland

Ireland

Yet To Bat

England Ireland
44/2 (8.0 ov) - R/R 5.5

Play in Progress

James Vince - 8

Eoin Morgan - 22

This Over
1
0
0
4
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
James Vince Batting 16 17 3 0
Eoin Morgan (C) Batting 22 20 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mark Adair 4 0 18 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 14/2 (3.2)

30 (30) R/R: 6.66

Eoin Morgan 22(19)

Jonny Bairstow (W) 4(7) S.R (57.14)

b Mark Adair

LIVE SCORE, England vs Ireland 2020, 3rd ODI Cricket Match at Southampton

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • August 4th, 2020
  • 18:31:42 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third one-day international at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Ireland batted first in the two previous ODIs on the same ground and failed to make big enough totals. England won the series.

File image of Andy Balbirnie and Eoin Morgan, captain of Ireland and England respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

File image of Andy Balbirnie and Eoin Morgan, captain of Ireland and England respectively. Image credit: Twitter/@Irelandcricket

The third and last ODI is still meaningful in that Ireland has yet to beat England in England, and can pick up World Cup Super League points.

England showed its seriousness by making only one change, with bowling allrounder Tom Curran back for the injured Reece Topley.

Ireland also made one change, with all-rounder Mark Adair in for Simi Singh.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: August 04, 2020 18:31:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

England vs Ireland: Visitors announce 14-man squad for opening match of three-ODI series
First Cricket News

England vs Ireland: Visitors announce 14-man squad for opening match of three-ODI series

Andrew Balbirnie will captain the Ireland side, while Paul Stirling will be his deputy.

Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl
First Cricket News

Ireland raise white-ball visibility concerns against light coloured seats at Ageas Bowl

Ireland have voiced concerns over the visibility of the white-ball against the backdrop of empty cream-coloured seats at the Ageas Bowl Stadium ahead of their three-match ODI series against England.

England vs Ireland: Sam Billings should be an automatic selection in hosts' top six, says Monty Panesar
First Cricket News

England vs Ireland: Sam Billings should be an automatic selection in hosts' top six, says Monty Panesar

Billings has scored unbeaten 67 and 46 in the first two ODIs against Ireland after being drafted into the team following a back injury to Joe Denly.