England vs India 3rd One Day International: ENG vs IND Head-to-Head Records and Stats

England bounced back quite in style in the second One Day International game and levelled the three-match series 1-1. They will cross swords with India for the final and deciding match of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground at 3:30 PM IST.

While India started the 50-over clash after demolishing the hosts by as many as 10 wickets in the first game, England took sweet revenge and recorded a massive 100-run win in the second match. The win in the previous game has brought the confidence back for the Jos Buttler-led side. Now, they will look to seal the deal at Manchester. On the other hand, Indian batters will try to avoid the mistakes that they made in the previous game and provide tough competition.

The Rohit Sharma-led batting unit fell like a deck of cards in front of the exceptional show from Reece Topley. Defending a modest looking 246 on the board, the English seamer scalped 6 wickets. Among the Indian batters, only Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja managed to cross the 25-run mark. The top order failed to stay longer on the crease and build a foundation.

However, India have a numerical advantage going into the final ODI, with a better win-percentage over their opponents.

England vs India ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 105

England: 44

India: 56

Tied: 02

No Result: 03

England vs India Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, England beat India by 100 runs at London’s Lord’s on 14 July 2022.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

England won by 100 runs.

India won by 10 wickets.

India won by 7 runs.

England won by 6 wickets.

India won by 66 runs.

Possible playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

