England vs India 3rd One Day International 2022: Manchester’s Old Trafford Weather Update

India and England both will eye to bag the three-match One Day International series by winning the final game which is set to take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday at 3:30 PM IST. The hosts have levelled the encounter as they outplayed India in the second match riding on the attack of Reece Topley. The English pacer got six wickets to his name guiding the side to a 100-run victory.

The seamers from both sides will be in front as the track of Old Trafford is known for providing a good bounce. The batters may have to struggle a bit because of the gloomy and overcast condition during the 50-over clash. Topley can relish another good session with the ball. Among other English bowlers, David Willey and Brydon Carse will try to take more responsibility. However, the form of skipper Jos Buttler is still a concern for the English batting unit.

India too have some good pace options including in-form Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Prasidh Krishna. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled significantly well in the previous match picking up 4 crucial wickets. He will also look to continue the momentum in the decider. Besides, more composure is expected from the Indian top order.

Weather Update:

England vs India Third One Day International will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. The weather condition can be mostly cloudy during the final ODI. However, there is no chance of precipitation during the 50-over clash. The temperature will hover between 18-31 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 14-16 km/h.

India vs England 3rd ODI dream 11 predictions

Possible playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.