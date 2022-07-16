England vs India 3rd One day International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

India and England will lock horns for the third and final match of the three-match One Day International series on Sunday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester at 3:30 PM IST. The 50-over battle is expected to be a gripping one as both teams will step into the ground aiming for the series.

England have turned the table with exceptional team effort in the second match. The English bowlers took the Indian batting unit down to their knees. Batting first, the hosts posted 246 runs on the board powered by the knocks of Moeen Ali (47), David Willey (41), and Jonny Bairstow (38). However, the newly-appointed skipper, Jos Buttler is again struggled to find the desired form with the bat.

In reply, India made a shaky start to the chase. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant left the crease for a duck whereas Virat Kohli made just 16. The middle-order tried to bring the momentum back but had to surrender against some good bowling performance. With Reece Topley’s six-wicket haul, the Men In Blue endured a rare batting collapse. The Indian side lost by 100 runs. As it is standing at 1-1, the series is still hanging on the result of the final ODI.

England vs India 3rd One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the final ODI of India’s Tour to England 2022.

England vs India Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for England vs India 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav.

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya.

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Jasprit Bumrah, David Willey, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.