ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Wood removes Tamim in his first over

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 20:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

386/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.72
Fours
28
Sixes
14
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Woakes not out 18 8 0 2
Liam Plunkett not out 27 9 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 10 0 71 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 10 0 68 1
70/2
Overs
13.3
R/R
5.26
Fours
3
Sixes
1
Extras
7
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shakib Al Hasan Batting 39 41 2 1
Mushfiqur Rahim (W) Batting 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 5 0 30 0
Jofra Archer 5 2 14 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 13 overs,Bangladesh 68/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 38 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2)

    Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here. 

  • After 12 overs,Bangladesh 63/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 35 , )

    Mark Wood strikes in his very first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal plays a poorly-timed shot and gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman for Bangladesh.

  • WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. Tamim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

  • FOUR! Nicely-timed shot from Shakib. He cuts it, and the ball races towards deep backward-point. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh. 

  • After 11 overs,Bangladesh 55/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 18 , Shakib Al Hasan 28)

    Liam Plunkett introduced to the attack. He concedes two wides in the over, with six runs coming off it. Shakib and Tamim continue to score in ones. 

  • After 10 overs,Bangladesh 48/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Shakib Al Hasan 26)

    An expensive over from Jofra, courtesy four leg-byes and a six off Shakib al Hasan. Bangladesh will need those on a regular basis from now. 11 runs coming from it

  • SIX! Shakib slams one over fine-leg to bring a huge relief for Bangladesh. The first six for the Tigers. 

  • FOUR! Archer concedes four leg-byes as Tamim ducks the ball and the ball flies over the head of the keeper. 

  • After 9 overs,Bangladesh 37/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 15 , Shakib Al Hasan 20)

    Bangladesh have not scored a boundary since the fifth over, and another economical over from Woakes has only made the task more tougher for them. Four runs from it, all coming in singles from both Shakib and Tamim. 

  • After 8 overs,Bangladesh 33/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 13 , Shakib Al Hasan 18)

    Jofra concedes just four runs in his latest over. Shakib runs for three after driving one through the covers. Yet another tidy over from Jofra. 

  • After 7 overs,Bangladesh 29/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 12 , Shakib Al Hasan 15)

    Tamim and Shakib continue to run in ones and twos. The required rate is well above 8 runs per over, and Bangladesh will need more boundaries. Adil Rashid does a good job to save a boundary in the last ball of the over.Eight runs coming off Woakes' over.  

  • After 6 overs,Bangladesh 21/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 10 , Shakib Al Hasan 9)

    This is a dream spell from Jofra Archer. Just two runs from it and the pressure is piling on Bangladesh. Archer has a great pace, and in fact, the speed of his fourth ball in the over was 153kph! 

  • After 5 overs,Bangladesh 18/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 9 , Shakib Al Hasan 7)

    Tamim starts the over by giving strike to Shakib after scoring three runs off the first ball. However, it's an expensive over from Woakes, with 10 coming off it, including a boundary from Shakib. 

  • After 4 overs,Bangladesh 8/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)

    Yet another maiden over from Jofra Archer. This time, it's a wicket maiden, after dismissing Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh have suffered an early blow, and these are certainly not good signs for them.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shakib Al Hasan has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his previous three ODI innings.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Including Stokes, England have five mainstream pacers in their rank. They will hit the pitch hard and target the Bangladeshis with short-pitched bowling. So, tough task ahead for the batters. And the early wicket of Soumya won't help their cause either. However, Bangladesh need to be careful here. They have to take this game as deep as possible from the Net Run Rate point of view.

  • WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2

  • After 3 overs,Bangladesh 8/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Soumya Sarkar 2)

    Tamim Iqbal brings Bangladesh's first boundary, with seven runs coming off it. Bangladesh will need more of these if they are to achieve this target.  

  • FOUR! Tamim unleashes the upper-cut as he plays it through the off-side to bring Bangladesh's first boundary. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Tamim Iqbal is the only Bangladesh player who has scored two centuries against England in ODIs. No other Bangladesh player has scored more runs against England than him in ODIs.

  • After 2 overs,Bangladesh 1/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)

    Jofra Archer bowls a couple of short deliveries, and Tamim is forced to leave those.  He delivers a 142kph delivery in the fifth ball of the over, and Tamim leaves the ball yet again. A brilliant over from Archer as he starts with a maiden.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The highest target successfully chased by Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cup is 319 which they achieved against Scotland at Nelson in 2015.

  • After 1 overs,Bangladesh 1/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)

    Chris Woakes introduced to open the bowling for England. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark for Bangladesh. Tidy start from Woakes with just one run coming off the first over. 

  • Bangladesh are all set to begin the run-chase of 387 against England. Openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal take their place. Chris Woakes to open the bowling. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    England hit 14 sixes today - the first time that they hit 10-plus sixes in an ICC ODI WC match.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    In hindsight, the Bangladesh bowlers have hardly had anything in their favour. The lack pace from their fast bowlers and the lack of spin from the surface, made them really ineffective. As a result, now their batters will face an uphill task.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The straight boundaries in Cardiff are really short and most of the English batsmen have targetted that. The wind has also helped their cause. Meanwhile, today their batting depth has been on display. Right from the openers to their lower middle-order, these batters have just come in and dictate terms to almost bat the opposition out of the match.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

  • After 50 overs,England 386/6 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Liam Plunkett 27)

    Bangladesh need 387 to win!

    The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.

  • FOUR! It was full and on leg as Plunkett moved legside to drill it down the ground. Good shot

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now also the highest total against Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cups, going past India’s 370/4 at Dhaka in 2011.

  • FOUR! Wide delivery thrashed by Plunkett through deep extra cover. Useful additions towards the end

  • After 49 overs,England 373/6 ( Chris Woakes 17 , Liam Plunkett 15)

    Big over for England. 18 off it. Mortaza has finished his quota of overs with figures of 1/68. The first ball was swatted to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg for a four before a flick shot for a boundary behind square on leg. Plunkett finished the over with a biggie over long on.

  • SIX! No need of running for that. It was crashed over the long on by Plunkett as he picked the ball off his pads

  • FOUR! Second consecutive boundary. This one was on pads and Plunkett flicked it behind square on the leg

  • FOUR! Wide delivery has been dragged by Plunkett to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg

  • After 48 overs,England 355/6 ( Chris Woakes 14 , Liam Plunkett 0)

    Stokes departs as he skies his shot to point. Catch taken by Mortaza despite few fumbles. Plunkett is the new batsman as Woakes adds two maximums in the over. 14 off the over.

  • SIX! Wide and full. In the slot. And Wokes crashed that over long off for a maximum. Second of this over

  • SIX! The short ball didn't work this time for Fizz as Woakes read it early to thrash it over cow corner for a maximum

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now England’s highest total in ODI World Cups, going past their previous highest total of 338/8 against India at Bangalore in 2011.

  • WICKET! Stokes c Mortaza b Mustafizur 6(7)

    Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

  • After 47 overs,England 341/5 ( Ben Stokes 6 , Chris Woakes 0)

    Excellent over from Hasan! Just six runs from it including the wicket of Morgan. The batsman wanted to go big over long on but miscued his shot as Soumya took a brilliant diving catch.

  • WICKET! Morgan c Soumya Sarkar b Mehidy Hasan 35(33)

    This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

  • DROPPED! Tamim Iqbal fails to hold on to a difficult chance at long on as Morgan survives

  • After 46 overs,England 335/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 32 , Ben Stokes 3)

    Buttler started the over with a maximum with a whack over extra cover but departed on the next delivery as his flick was taken by Soumya Sarkar at deep square leg. Ben Stokes has now joined Morgan. 11 off the over.

  • WICKET! Buttler c Soumya Sarkar b Saifuddin 64(44) 

    Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

  • SIX! You don't bowl wide and short to Buttler. He just thrashed that over deep extra cover off Saifuddin

  • After 45 overs,England 324/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 58 , Eoin Morgan (C) 31)

    Nine from the over. Morgan got a six with a big hit down the ground but Shakib did well after that to restrict England from hitting big shots.

  • SIX! Shakib darted in his delivery but it was in the slot as Morgan smoked that down the ground hitting the side screen

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Jos Buttler’s fifth fifty-plus scores at Cardiff in ODIs out of eight innings. 

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

