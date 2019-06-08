Auto Refresh
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Wood removes Tamim in his first over
Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 20:19 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. Tamim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2
After 50 overs,England 386/6 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Liam Plunkett 27)
Bangladesh need 387 to win!
The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.
WICKET! Stokes c Mortaza b Mustafizur 6(7)
Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.
WICKET! Morgan c Soumya Sarkar b Mehidy Hasan 35(33)
This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.
WICKET! Buttler c Soumya Sarkar b Saifuddin 64(44)
Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.
FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.
WICKET! Roy c Mortaza b Mehidy Hasan 153(121)
Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch
WICKET! Root b Saifuddin 21(29)
Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.
HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan
WICKET! Bairstow c Mehidy Hasan b Mortaza 51(50)
Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.
FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls
England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman
Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England
Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of England versus Bangladesh clash. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and cores from the match.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 68/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 38 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2)
Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 63/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 35 , )
Mark Wood strikes in his very first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal plays a poorly-timed shot and gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman for Bangladesh.
WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. Tamim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19
FOUR! Nicely-timed shot from Shakib. He cuts it, and the ball races towards deep backward-point. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh.
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 55/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 18 , Shakib Al Hasan 28)
Liam Plunkett introduced to the attack. He concedes two wides in the over, with six runs coming off it. Shakib and Tamim continue to score in ones.
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 48/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 16 , Shakib Al Hasan 26)
An expensive over from Jofra, courtesy four leg-byes and a six off Shakib al Hasan. Bangladesh will need those on a regular basis from now. 11 runs coming from it
SIX! Shakib slams one over fine-leg to bring a huge relief for Bangladesh. The first six for the Tigers.
FOUR! Archer concedes four leg-byes as Tamim ducks the ball and the ball flies over the head of the keeper.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 37/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 15 , Shakib Al Hasan 20)
Bangladesh have not scored a boundary since the fifth over, and another economical over from Woakes has only made the task more tougher for them. Four runs from it, all coming in singles from both Shakib and Tamim.
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 33/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 13 , Shakib Al Hasan 18)
Jofra concedes just four runs in his latest over. Shakib runs for three after driving one through the covers. Yet another tidy over from Jofra.
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 29/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 12 , Shakib Al Hasan 15)
Tamim and Shakib continue to run in ones and twos. The required rate is well above 8 runs per over, and Bangladesh will need more boundaries. Adil Rashid does a good job to save a boundary in the last ball of the over.Eight runs coming off Woakes' over.
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 21/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 10 , Shakib Al Hasan 9)
This is a dream spell from Jofra Archer. Just two runs from it and the pressure is piling on Bangladesh. Archer has a great pace, and in fact, the speed of his fourth ball in the over was 153kph!
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 18/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 9 , Shakib Al Hasan 7)
Tamim starts the over by giving strike to Shakib after scoring three runs off the first ball. However, it's an expensive over from Woakes, with 10 coming off it, including a boundary from Shakib.
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 8/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Shakib Al Hasan 0)
Yet another maiden over from Jofra Archer. This time, it's a wicket maiden, after dismissing Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh have suffered an early blow, and these are certainly not good signs for them.
Shakib Al Hasan has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his previous three ODI innings.
Including Stokes, England have five mainstream pacers in their rank. They will hit the pitch hard and target the Bangladeshis with short-pitched bowling. So, tough task ahead for the batters. And the early wicket of Soumya won't help their cause either. However, Bangladesh need to be careful here. They have to take this game as deep as possible from the Net Run Rate point of view.
WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 8/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 6 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Tamim Iqbal brings Bangladesh's first boundary, with seven runs coming off it. Bangladesh will need more of these if they are to achieve this target.
FOUR! Tamim unleashes the upper-cut as he plays it through the off-side to bring Bangladesh's first boundary.
Tamim Iqbal is the only Bangladesh player who has scored two centuries against England in ODIs. No other Bangladesh player has scored more runs against England than him in ODIs.
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 1/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Jofra Archer bowls a couple of short deliveries, and Tamim is forced to leave those. He delivers a 142kph delivery in the fifth ball of the over, and Tamim leaves the ball yet again. A brilliant over from Archer as he starts with a maiden.
The highest target successfully chased by Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cup is 319 which they achieved against Scotland at Nelson in 2015.
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 1/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 1 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
Chris Woakes introduced to open the bowling for England. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark for Bangladesh. Tidy start from Woakes with just one run coming off the first over.
Bangladesh are all set to begin the run-chase of 387 against England. Openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal take their place. Chris Woakes to open the bowling.
England hit 14 sixes today - the first time that they hit 10-plus sixes in an ICC ODI WC match.
In hindsight, the Bangladesh bowlers have hardly had anything in their favour. The lack pace from their fast bowlers and the lack of spin from the surface, made them really ineffective. As a result, now their batters will face an uphill task.
The straight boundaries in Cardiff are really short and most of the English batsmen have targetted that. The wind has also helped their cause. Meanwhile, today their batting depth has been on display. Right from the openers to their lower middle-order, these batters have just come in and dictate terms to almost bat the opposition out of the match.
England hit 14 sixes today - the first time that they hit 10-plus sixes in an ICC ODI WC match.
After 50 overs,England 386/6 ( Chris Woakes 18 , Liam Plunkett 27)
Bangladesh need 387 to win!
The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.
FOUR! It was full and on leg as Plunkett moved legside to drill it down the ground. Good shot
This is now also the highest total against Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cups, going past India’s 370/4 at Dhaka in 2011.
FOUR! Wide delivery thrashed by Plunkett through deep extra cover. Useful additions towards the end
After 49 overs,England 373/6 ( Chris Woakes 17 , Liam Plunkett 15)
Big over for England. 18 off it. Mortaza has finished his quota of overs with figures of 1/68. The first ball was swatted to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg for a four before a flick shot for a boundary behind square on leg. Plunkett finished the over with a biggie over long on.
SIX! No need of running for that. It was crashed over the long on by Plunkett as he picked the ball off his pads
FOUR! Second consecutive boundary. This one was on pads and Plunkett flicked it behind square on the leg
FOUR! Wide delivery has been dragged by Plunkett to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg
After 48 overs,England 355/6 ( Chris Woakes 14 , Liam Plunkett 0)
Stokes departs as he skies his shot to point. Catch taken by Mortaza despite few fumbles. Plunkett is the new batsman as Woakes adds two maximums in the over. 14 off the over.
SIX! Wide and full. In the slot. And Wokes crashed that over long off for a maximum. Second of this over
SIX! The short ball didn't work this time for Fizz as Woakes read it early to thrash it over cow corner for a maximum
This is now England’s highest total in ODI World Cups, going past their previous highest total of 338/8 against India at Bangalore in 2011.
WICKET! Stokes c Mortaza b Mustafizur 6(7)
Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.
After 47 overs,England 341/5 ( Ben Stokes 6 , Chris Woakes 0)
Excellent over from Hasan! Just six runs from it including the wicket of Morgan. The batsman wanted to go big over long on but miscued his shot as Soumya took a brilliant diving catch.
WICKET! Morgan c Soumya Sarkar b Mehidy Hasan 35(33)
This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.
DROPPED! Tamim Iqbal fails to hold on to a difficult chance at long on as Morgan survives
After 46 overs,England 335/4 ( Eoin Morgan (C) 32 , Ben Stokes 3)
Buttler started the over with a maximum with a whack over extra cover but departed on the next delivery as his flick was taken by Soumya Sarkar at deep square leg. Ben Stokes has now joined Morgan. 11 off the over.
WICKET! Buttler c Soumya Sarkar b Saifuddin 64(44)
Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.
SIX! You don't bowl wide and short to Buttler. He just thrashed that over deep extra cover off Saifuddin
After 45 overs,England 324/3 ( Jos Buttler (W) 58 , Eoin Morgan (C) 31)
Nine from the over. Morgan got a six with a big hit down the ground but Shakib did well after that to restrict England from hitting big shots.
SIX! Shakib darted in his delivery but it was in the slot as Morgan smoked that down the ground hitting the side screen
This is Jos Buttler’s fifth fifty-plus scores at Cardiff in ODIs out of eight innings.
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here.
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.
The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.
At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.
To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.
Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.
But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.
That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.
Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.
England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.
It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.
England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:
Squads:
England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain
With AFP inputs
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 08, 2019
Also See
Highlights, England vs Afghanistan Practice Match 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Match, full cricket score: England win by 9 wickets
Highlights, South Africa vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh register 21-run win in their first match
England vs Australia, Highlights, ICC cricket world cup 2019, Warm-up Match, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 12 runs