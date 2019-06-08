This is Jos Buttler’s fifth fifty-plus scores at Cardiff in ODIs out of eight innings.

SIX! Shakib darted in his delivery but it was in the slot as Morgan smoked that down the ground hitting the side screen

Nine from the over. Morgan got a six with a big hit down the ground but Shakib did well after that to restrict England from hitting big shots.

SIX! You don't bowl wide and short to Buttler. He just thrashed that over deep extra cover off Saifuddin

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

Buttler started the over with a maximum with a whack over extra cover but departed on the next delivery as his flick was taken by Soumya Sarkar at deep square leg. Ben Stokes has now joined Morgan. 11 off the over.

DROPPED! Tamim Iqbal fails to hold on to a difficult chance at long on as Morgan survives

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Excellent over from Hasan! Just six runs from it including the wicket of Morgan. The batsman wanted to go big over long on but miscued his shot as Soumya took a brilliant diving catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

This is now England’s highest total in ODI World Cups, going past their previous highest total of 338/8 against India at Bangalore in 2011.

SIX! The short ball didn't work this time for Fizz as Woakes read it early to thrash it over cow corner for a maximum

SIX! Wide and full. In the slot. And Wokes crashed that over long off for a maximum. Second of this over

Stokes departs as he skies his shot to point. Catch taken by Mortaza despite few fumbles. Plunkett is the new batsman as Woakes adds two maximums in the over. 14 off the over.

FOUR! Wide delivery has been dragged by Plunkett to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg

FOUR! Second consecutive boundary. This one was on pads and Plunkett flicked it behind square on the leg

SIX! No need of running for that. It was crashed over the long on by Plunkett as he picked the ball off his pads

Big over for England. 18 off it. Mortaza has finished his quota of overs with figures of 1/68. The first ball was swatted to the gap between mid-wicket and square leg for a four before a flick shot for a boundary behind square on leg. Plunkett finished the over with a biggie over long on.

FOUR! Wide delivery thrashed by Plunkett through deep extra cover. Useful additions towards the end

This is now also the highest total against Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cups, going past India’s 370/4 at Dhaka in 2011.

FOUR! It was full and on leg as Plunkett moved legside to drill it down the ground. Good shot

The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.

England hit 14 sixes today - the first time that they hit 10-plus sixes in an ICC ODI WC match.

The straight boundaries in Cardiff are really short and most of the English batsmen have targetted that. The wind has also helped their cause. Meanwhile, today their batting depth has been on display. Right from the openers to their lower middle-order, these batters have just come in and dictate terms to almost bat the opposition out of the match.

In hindsight, the Bangladesh bowlers have hardly had anything in their favour. The lack pace from their fast bowlers and the lack of spin from the surface, made them really ineffective. As a result, now their batters will face an uphill task.

England hit 14 sixes today - the first time that they hit 10-plus sixes in an ICC ODI WC match.

Bangladesh are all set to begin the run-chase of 387 against England. Openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal take their place. Chris Woakes to open the bowling.

Chris Woakes introduced to open the bowling for England. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark for Bangladesh. Tidy start from Woakes with just one run coming off the first over.

The highest target successfully chased by Bangladesh in ICC ODI World Cup is 319 which they achieved against Scotland at Nelson in 2015.

Jofra Archer bowls a couple of short deliveries, and Tamim is forced to leave those. He delivers a 142kph delivery in the fifth ball of the over, and Tamim leaves the ball yet again. A brilliant over from Archer as he starts with a maiden.

Tamim Iqbal is the only Bangladesh player who has scored two centuries against England in ODIs. No other Bangladesh player has scored more runs against England than him in ODIs.

FOUR! Tamim unleashes the upper-cut as he plays it through the off-side to bring Bangladesh's first boundary.

Tamim Iqbal brings Bangladesh's first boundary, with seven runs coming off it. Bangladesh will need more of these if they are to achieve this target.

WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2

Including Stokes, England have five mainstream pacers in their rank. They will hit the pitch hard and target the Bangladeshis with short-pitched bowling. So, tough task ahead for the batters. And the early wicket of Soumya won't help their cause either. However, Bangladesh need to be careful here. They have to take this game as deep as possible from the Net Run Rate point of view.

Shakib Al Hasan has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his previous three ODI innings.

Yet another maiden over from Jofra Archer. This time, it's a wicket maiden, after dismissing Soumya Sarkar. Bangladesh have suffered an early blow, and these are certainly not good signs for them.

Tamim starts the over by giving strike to Shakib after scoring three runs off the first ball. However, it's an expensive over from Woakes, with 10 coming off it, including a boundary from Shakib.

This is a dream spell from Jofra Archer. Just two runs from it and the pressure is piling on Bangladesh. Archer has a great pace, and in fact, the speed of his fourth ball in the over was 153kph!

Tamim and Shakib continue to run in ones and twos. The required rate is well above 8 runs per over, and Bangladesh will need more boundaries. Adil Rashid does a good job to save a boundary in the last ball of the over.Eight runs coming off Woakes' over.

Jofra concedes just four runs in his latest over. Shakib runs for three after driving one through the covers. Yet another tidy over from Jofra.

Bangladesh have not scored a boundary since the fifth over, and another economical over from Woakes has only made the task more tougher for them. Four runs from it, all coming in singles from both Shakib and Tamim.

FOUR! Archer concedes four leg-byes as Tamim ducks the ball and the ball flies over the head of the keeper.

SIX! Shakib slams one over fine-leg to bring a huge relief for Bangladesh. The first six for the Tigers.

An expensive over from Jofra, courtesy four leg-byes and a six off Shakib al Hasan. Bangladesh will need those on a regular basis from now. 11 runs coming from it

Liam Plunkett introduced to the attack. He concedes two wides in the over, with six runs coming off it. Shakib and Tamim continue to score in ones.

FOUR! Nicely-timed shot from Shakib. He cuts it, and the ball races towards deep backward-point. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh.

WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. T amim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

Mark Wood strikes in his very first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal plays a poorly-timed shot and gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here.

Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.

Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England

FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls

Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.

HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan

Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.

Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch

FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.

WICKET! Soumya Sarkar is clean bowled by Jofra Archer. He delivers a 143kph delivery, and Bangladesh lose their first wicket early. Sarkar b Jofra Archer 2

WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. T amim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here