Liam Plunkett introduced to the attack. He concedes two wides in the over, with six runs coming off it. Shakib and Tamim continue to score in ones.

FOUR! Nicely-timed shot from Shakib. He cuts it, and the ball races towards deep backward-point. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh.

WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. T amim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here.

FOUR! Shakib flicks one through the leg-side and the ball races towards fine-leg. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh once again.

Shakib Al Hasan finishes the over with a boundary, one which goes past fine-leg. Wood had conceded just two runs till the last ball of the over, but that boundary proved to be costly as Shakib entered his 40s.

Another good over from Plunkett, who concedes just three runs. Bangladesh cannot afford ones and twos anymore, and will need to take risks from here.

FOUR! Mushfiqur steers one through behind square leg on the off-side for a boundary.

Mushfiqur Rahim scores the only boundary in the over as he steered through the off-side. Wood had appealed for an lbw with Shakib on strike, but it seemed like the ball had pitched outside leg-stump

Plunkett keeps shifting from bowling in both fuller and short-length deliveries. Four from his latest over as Shakib and Mushfiqur score in singles in this over.

Bangladesh have a settled batting line-up but their main problem is that, lack of power-hitters. They don't have someone like Buttler, Maxwell or Pandya, who can get the ball rolling right from the first. Instead, there are players who can build the innings. But when your are chasing 387, they need batsmen who can play cameos.

Leg-spin introduced as Adil Rashid is brought into the attack. Mushfiqur completes two runs after he cuts one through to deep backward-point. Six runs coming from Rashid's first over.

He picks up a wicket in every 17.4 balls against Bangladesh in ODIs.

FIFTY! Shakib al Hasan brings up his half-century with a single towards square leg fielder.

Shakib Al Hasan brings up his half-century, giving Bangladesh something to cheer about. However, he has a long task in hand with the asking rate almost going to 10 runs per over. Five off Plunkett's over.

FOUR! An excellent effort from Shakib as he pulls one past the square leg to the boundary.

And Shakib's excellent World Cup continues. Third consecutive half-century for the left-hander. In fact, since his promotion at No.3 in Ireland, Shakib has batted with a lot responsibility. Today, he needs to bat long and anchor this innings, if Bangladesh would like to get close to England's total.

Bangladesh have gone past the 100-run mark, with Shakib bringing Bangladesh's lone boundary in the over. A cracking shot from Shakib as the ball races past the square leg fielder. Seven runs off Rashid's second over.

Mark Wood returns to the attack.He delivers a short one off the last ball, and Shakib tries to play the pull shot, but settles for a run. Six runs from the over. The partnership between Mushfiqur and Shakib goes beyond 50 runs.

FOUR! Rashid tosses this one outside off, and it is a beautifully played shot from Shakib and Plunkett's efforts to save a boundary goes in vain.

Shakib continues to score in boundaries. This time, Rashid tosses one outside off and Shakib beats Liam Plunkett, whose efforts to save a boundary goes in vain. Eight runs off the over.

FOUR! Mark Wood delivers one shorter in length and Shakib takes advantage and cuts it towards backward point for four.

Shakib scores another boundary. He takes advantage of Wood's shorter delivery and slams it towards backward point. Eight runs off the over.

FOUR! Shakib slams one through to long-on, and beats the fielder there.

Shakib is enjoying his time at the crease. Runs are coming in the form of fours for him and this time beats the man at long-on. Eight runs off Rashid's over.

Mark Wood concedes just four runs from this over. Bowls mostly shorter-length deliveries as England look to put pressure back on the Bangladesh duo.

Boundaries are starting to flow for Bangladesh now. Two fours in this over, while a total of 10 runs come from it. Not a good one from Adil Rashid.

Pressure is piling up on the Bangladesh duo. Just four runs from Plunkett's over, and they are in a situation where every run counts. All runs come in the form of singles in this over.

This is turning out to be a good partnership between Mushfiqur and Shakib. The former is into his 40s while Shakib is approaching his nervous nineties. Nine runs off Rashid's over.

FOUR! Shakib is into his nervous nineties now. He pulls a shorter one from Plunkett as the ball races towards the mid-wicket region.

The asking rate is more than 10 runs per over now. But this pair is keeping the Bangladesh hopes alive. However, slowly but surely the desperation is creeping in as both Shakib and Mushfiqur are looking to play their shots now.

WICKET! Mushfiqur is dismissed for 44 as Jason Roy does no mistake to complete the catch. Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

WICKET! Mohammad Mithun is clean bowled by Adil Rashid and has to make the long way back. Mithun c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 0(2)

Mahmudullah has started his innings on a slow note, scoring just one run in seven balls. Plunkett concedes just a couple in this over, while Shakib inches towards his century.

So, England have come back in the game with two quick wickets. Now it will be very tough for Bangladesh to go for the attack. Shakib is nearing his ton and Mahmudullah has just come in. Good time for England to bowl out Rashid.

Anther tidy over from Rashid. Just four runs from it. Shakib is currently batting on 98, whereas Mahmudullah will look to support him from the other end.

HUNDRED! Shakib Al Hasan has played a fine innings under pressure to bring up his century.

An economical over from Rashid. Just one from it. Clearly, Bangladesh have a huge task in hand despite Shakib's century, and will need more boundaries.

Just two runs off Jofra's over, but his shorter-length deliveries seem to be very dangerous for Bangladesh.He delivers a bouncer to Shakib in the last ball of the over, and Shakib is forced to duck the ball.

SIX! Adil Rashid tosses this one to Mahmudullah and he lofts this one over mid-on. It was a fuller-length delivery from Rashid and the batsman took full advantage of it.

A high class knock by Shakib, He has looked like the most settled Bangladeshi batsman at the crease. Against the pace of Wood and Archer, he has been excellent with his backfoot play. Top run scorer of the tournament so far for a reason.

Adil Rashid is back to bowl after the drinks break. Shakib plays a powerful shot towards long-on, but Stokes is there to save three runs. Later, Mahmudullah whacks one over mid-on for six as Rashid is punished in the last ball of his spell.

Eight runs come off Jofra's over. He concedes a costly wide, going for five wides. Bangladesh bring up their 200 with Shakib and Mahmudullah still at the crease.

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of England versus Bangladesh clash. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and cores from the match.

Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.

Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England

FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls

Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.

HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan

Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.

Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch

FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

The misery is over for Bangladesh. After Jason Roy's ton, Jos Buttler's fifty, Liam Plunkett's 27 off nine balls has helped England to post 386/6 in 50 overs.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

