First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Shakib slams ton but asking rate climbs

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 21:54 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

386/6
Overs
50.0
R/R
7.72
Fours
28
Sixes
14
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Chris Woakes not out 18 8 0 2
Liam Plunkett not out 27 9 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 10 0 71 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 10 0 68 1
203/4
Overs
38.0
R/R
5.34
Fours
12
Sixes
2
Extras
17
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shakib Al Hasan Batting 107 112 9 1
Mahmudullah Batting 14 27 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 5 0 30 0
Jofra Archer 8 2 29 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 37 overs,Bangladesh 203/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 107 , Mahmudullah 14)

    Eight runs come off Jofra's over. He concedes a costly wide, going for five wides. Bangladesh bring up their 200 with Shakib and Mahmudullah still at the crease. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Bangladesh 195/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 105 , Mahmudullah 13)

    Adil Rashid is back to bowl after the drinks break. Shakib plays a powerful shot towards long-on, but Stokes is there to save three runs.
    Later, Mahmudullah whacks one over mid-on for six as Rashid is punished in the last ball of his spell.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A high class knock by Shakib, He has looked like the most settled Bangladeshi batsman at the crease. Against the pace of Wood and Archer, he has been excellent with his backfoot play. Top run scorer of the tournament so far for a reason.  

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Adil Rashid tosses this one to Mahmudullah and he lofts this one over mid-on. It was a fuller-length delivery from Rashid and the batsman took full advantage of it.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Bangladesh 186/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 104 , Mahmudullah 6)

    Just two runs off Jofra's over, but his shorter-length deliveries seem to be very dangerous for Bangladesh.He delivers a bouncer to Shakib in the last ball of the over, and Shakib is forced to duck the ball.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Bangladesh 183/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 103 , Mahmudullah 5)

    An economical over from Rashid. Just one from it. Clearly,  Bangladesh have a huge task in hand despite Shakib's century, and will need more boundaries.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most centuries in international cricket for Bangladesh:

    21 - Tamim Iqbal
    13 - Shakib Al Hasan*
    12 - Mushfiqur Rahim

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Bangladesh 182/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 102 , Mahmudullah 5)

    Shakib Al Hasan has notched up his first century in this World Cup. A fine innings under pressure, but the main question remains- Can Bangladesh cross the finish line? Anyway, six runs come off Jofra Archer's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • HUNDRED! Shakib Al Hasan has played a fine innings under pressure to bring up his century. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Bangladesh 176/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 98 , Mahmudullah 3)

    Anther tidy over from Rashid. Just four runs from it. Shakib is currently batting on 98, whereas Mahmudullah will look to support him from the other end.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    So, England have come back in the game with two quick wickets. Now it will be very tough for Bangladesh to go for the attack. Shakib is nearing his ton and Mahmudullah has just come in. Good time for England to bowl out Rashid.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Bangladesh 172/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 96 , Mahmudullah 1)

    Mahmudullah has started his innings on a slow note, scoring just one run in seven balls. Plunkett concedes just a couple in this over, while Shakib inches towards his century.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Bangladesh 170/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 95 , Mahmudullah 0)

    Bangladesh are slowly starting to lose rhythm in the game. With Mohammed Mithun dismissed for a duck, Shakib will have extra responsibility on his shoulders. Just one run and a wicket off Rashid's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Mohammad Mithun is clean bowled by Adil Rashid and has to make the long way back. Mithun c Bairstow b Adil Rashid 0(2)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Bangladesh 169/3 ( Shakib Al Hasan 94 , )

    Just when Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan looked set to build on their momentum, Plunkett removed the former for 44 runs. The partnership had gone beyond 100, but now Bangladesh have suffered a huge blow.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Mushfiqur is dismissed for 44 as Jason Roy does no mistake to complete the catch. Rahim c Roy b Plunkett 44

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    The asking rate is more than 10 runs per over now. But this pair is keeping the Bangladesh hopes alive. However, slowly but surely the desperation is creeping in as both Shakib and Mushfiqur are looking to play their shots now. 

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Shakib is into his nervous nineties now. He pulls a shorter one from Plunkett as the ball races towards the mid-wicket region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Bangladesh 162/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 88 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 43)

    This is turning out to be a good partnership between Mushfiqur and Shakib. The former is into his 40s while Shakib is approaching his nervous nineties. Nine runs off Rashid's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,Bangladesh 153/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 86 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 36)

    Pressure is piling up on the Bangladesh duo. Just four runs from Plunkett's over, and they are in a situation where every run counts. All runs come in the form of singles in this over.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 26 overs,Bangladesh 149/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 84 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 34)

    Boundaries are starting to flow for Bangladesh now. Two fours in this over, while a total of 10 runs come from it. Not a good one from Adil Rashid.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 25 overs,Bangladesh 139/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 79 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 29)

    Mark Wood concedes just four runs from this over. Bowls mostly shorter-length deliveries as England look to put pressure back on the Bangladesh duo.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 24 overs,Bangladesh 135/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 77 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 27)

    Shakib is enjoying his time at the crease. Runs are coming in the form of fours for him and this time beats the man at long-on. Eight runs off Rashid's over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shakib slams one through to long-on, and beats the fielder there. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 23 overs,Bangladesh 127/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 72 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 25)

    Shakib scores another boundary. He takes advantage of Wood's shorter delivery and slams it towards backward point. Eight runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mark Wood delivers one shorter in length and Shakib takes advantage and cuts it towards backward point for four. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 22 overs,Bangladesh 119/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 67 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)

    Shakib continues to score in boundaries. This time, Rashid tosses one outside off and Shakib beats Liam Plunkett, whose efforts to save a boundary goes in vain. Eight runs off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rashid tosses this one outside off, and it is a beautifully played shot from Shakib and Plunkett's efforts to save a boundary goes in vain. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 21 overs,Bangladesh 111/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 61 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 21)

    Mark Wood returns to the attack.He delivers a short one off the last ball, and Shakib tries to play the pull shot, but settles for a run. Six runs from the over. The partnership between Mushfiqur and Shakib  goes beyond 50 runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh 105/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 57 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 19)

    Bangladesh have gone past the 100-run mark, with Shakib bringing Bangladesh's lone boundary in the over. A cracking shot from Shakib as the ball races past the square leg fielder. Seven runs off Rashid's second over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    And Shakib's excellent World Cup continues. Third consecutive half-century for the left-hander. In fact, since his promotion at No.3 in Ireland, Shakib has batted with a lot responsibility. Today, he needs to bat long and anchor this innings, if Bangladesh would like to get close to England's total. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Shakib Al Hasan's fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! An excellent effort from Shakib as he pulls one past the square leg to the boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Bangladesh 98/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 51 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 18)

    Shakib Al Hasan brings up his half-century, giving Bangladesh something to cheer about. However, he has a long task in hand with the asking rate almost going to 10 runs per over. Five off Plunkett's over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Shakib al Hasan brings up his half-century with a single towards square leg fielder. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Adil Rashid v Bangladesh in ODIs:

    4/49, 2/53, 4/43

    He picks up a wicket in every 17.4 balls against Bangladesh in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Bangladesh 93/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 48 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 16)

    Leg-spin introduced as Adil Rashid is brought into the attack. Mushfiqur completes two runs after he cuts one through to deep backward-point. Six runs coming from Rashid's first over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Bangladesh have a settled batting line-up but their main problem is that, lack of power-hitters. They don't have someone like Buttler, Maxwell or Pandya, who can get the ball rolling right from the first. Instead, there are players who can build the innings. But when your are chasing 387, they need batsmen who can play cameos. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Bangladesh 87/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 46 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 12)

    Plunkett keeps shifting from bowling in both fuller and short-length deliveries. Four from his latest over as Shakib and Mushfiqur score in singles in this over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Bangladesh 83/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 44 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 10)

    Mushfiqur Rahim scores the only boundary in the over as he steered through the off-side. Wood had appealed for an lbw with Shakib on strike, but it seemed like the ball had pitched outside leg-stump

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mushfiqur steers one through behind square leg on the off-side for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Bangladesh 77/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 44 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 5)

    Another good over from Plunkett, who concedes just three runs. Bangladesh cannot afford ones and twos anymore, and will need to take risks from here.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Mushfiqur Rahim against England in ODIs:

    Innings - 11, Runs - 441, Average - 44.1, 50s - 4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Bangladesh 74/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 43 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 3)

    Shakib Al Hasan finishes the over with a boundary, one which goes past fine-leg. Wood had conceded just two runs till the last ball of the over, but that boundary proved to be costly as Shakib entered his 40s.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shakib flicks one through the leg-side and the ball races towards fine-leg. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh once again. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Bangladesh 68/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 38 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 2)

    Bangladesh have slowed down once again. Five singles off Plunkett's second over, and Mushfiqur and Shakib will have to build a huge partnership here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Bangladesh 63/2 ( Shakib Al Hasan 35 , )

    Mark Wood strikes in his very first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal plays a poorly-timed shot and gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batsman for Bangladesh.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Mark Wood strikes in his first over to dismiss Tamim Iqbal. Iqbal gifts it to Morgan at extra-cover and that proves to be costly. Tamim c Morgan b Mark Wood 19

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Nicely-timed shot from Shakib. He cuts it, and the ball races towards deep backward-point. A welcome boundary for Bangladesh. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Bangladesh 55/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 18 , Shakib Al Hasan 28)

    Liam Plunkett introduced to the attack. He concedes two wides in the over, with six runs coming off it. Shakib and Tamim continue to score in ones. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Eight runs come off Jofra's over. He concedes a costly wide, going for five wides. Bangladesh bring up their 200 with Shakib and Mahmudullah still at the crease.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

Tags : #Bangladesh cricket team #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England cricket team #England vs Bangladesh #Eoin Morgan #Hotstar #ICC Cricket World Cup #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #latest updates #Live score #Live streaming #Live Updates #Mashrafe Mortaza #Star Sports #When And Where To Watch #World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all