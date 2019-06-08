FOUR! Roy makes the most of his body strength as he creams the tossed up ball through extra-cover for a boundary

FOUR! What timing! A similar shot to the last one. Another tossed up ball is crashed through the gap at extra-cover

SIX! This has been launched down the ground by Roy for a six. Shakib has been taken to the cleaners

The impact bowler Shakib has been taken to the cleaners by Roy. 17 runs off the over. First two balls were crashed through the gap at extra-cover for fours before he slammed one down the ground for a maximum.

Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.

Excellent over for Bangladesh. Saifuddin, who was having a bad time earlier, has removed Root. The batsman went early into his shot against the deceptive slow off-cutter as he chopped it onto his own stumps. There was another massive LBW appeal against new batsman Jos Buttler as he was hit on pads trying to play on leg. DRS taken by Bangladesh but it was going down leg.

Fours runs off the over. Buttler has began his innings on a slower note but we all know that he can change the gears quickly at will.

Saifuddin continues after the drinks break as England collect five runs from the over with five singles.

SIX! Massive sot. Roy comes down the track against Hasan to lift him over mid-wicket for a maximum

SIX! This time over long-on. Roy came out of his crease once again and slammed the ball downtown

SIX! Hat-trick of sixes for Roy. Once again Roy comes out for another massive six as he goes past 150

Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch

Roy is gone after making 153. Went on a carnage on first three deliveries with three consecutive sixes off Hasan. Wanted a fourth one but miscued his shot after coming out of the crease as the fielder at covers took the catch. Eoin Morgan has now joined Buttler in the middle.

Time for some more spin. Mosaddek Hossain, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and starts off by giving away five runs. Time for rebuilding for Morgan and Buttler before launching an onslaught.

Massive appeal fro LBW against Buttler off Hasan as he was hit on pads by a fuller delivery but umpire wasn't interested as it was going down leg. Remember, Bangladesh don't have a review left. Three from the over.

SIX! Buttler dance out of the crease to crash the floater from Hossain over the cow corner for a maximum

FOUR! This one was slammed through the covers as Buttler moved back to create space to slap that off back-foot

SIX! What a massive hit. Buttler got onto the back-foot to slam the length ball over the bowler's head and out of park. New ball needed

Buttler just gave a glimpse of the danger that he poses, in the over. Came out of crease on first ball to slam a six over mid-wicket. Crashed the flat delivery off back-foot through covers for a four before launching a big one over bowler's head for a maximum. 19 off the over. A bit of halt in the game as Buttler is taking some medical attention for some hip issue.

Four off the over. Some more poor fielding allows England, again, to convert a single into a double. Not a great day in field for Bangladesh.

SIX! A fraction too full and wide from Mortaza and Morgan lifted that over extra-cover for a maximum

Eight off the over including a six for Morgan. Mortaza went full and wide as Morgan crashed that over extra cover for a biggie. Last 10 overs left. We can expect more fireworks.

FOUR! Short-arm jab into the gap by Buttler as he breaches the fence at mid-wicket off Hasan

Well, the way these two are going at this point, even 400 looks possible now. A complete domination on their part whereas the lack of wicket taking options in the Bangladesh bowling is getting exposed. Barring Shakib, it seems like one dimensional attack, especially in these flat batting tracks.

50 partnership up for Morgan and Buttler, who also got a boundary with a short-arm jab through the mid-wicket area.

SIX! Full and wide delivery drilled down the ground by Buttler off Mustafizur. Second six for the batsman

13 off the over. Buttler got a six in the over as he clobbered the wide and full delivery from Mustafizur down the ground for a maximum.

FOUR! Morgan saw the opportunity and got on the backfoot to cut the short ball past point on off to take England's score past 300

FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.

Buttler completes his fifty. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls. Also, a run out appeal against Buttler as Shakib gets a direct hit but Buttler was safely in. He is hobbling a bit though. 11 off the over.

This is the first instance of England have managed to have three 70-plus stands in an ICC ODI World Cup match.

Mushfiqur grabs Buttler's top-edge but there's no dismissal as it was a free-hit following a no ball. Just six runs from the over. Excellent death over bowling from Mustafizur.

This is Jos Buttler’s fifth fifty-plus scores at Cardiff in ODIs out of eight innings.

SIX! Shakib darted in his delivery but it was in the slot as Morgan smoked that down the ground hitting the side screen

Nine from the over. Morgan got a six with a big hit down the ground but Shakib did well after that to restrict England from hitting big shots.

SIX! You don't bowl wide and short to Buttler. He just thrashed that over deep extra cover off Saifuddin

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

Buttler started the over with a maximum with a whack over extra cover but departed on the next delivery as his flick was taken by Soumya Sarkar at deep square leg. Ben Stokes has now joined Morgan. 11 off the over.

DROPPED! Tamim Iqbal fails to hold on to a difficult chance at long on as Morgan survives

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Excellent over from Hasan! Just six runs from it including the wicket of Morgan. The batsman wanted to go big over long on but miscued his shot as Soumya took a brilliant diving catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

This is now England’s highest total in ODI World Cups, going past their previous highest total of 338/8 against India at Bangalore in 2011.

SIX! The short ball didn't work this time for Fizz as Woakes read it early to thrash it over cow corner for a maximum

SIX! Wide and full. In the slot. And Wokes crashed that over long off for a maximum. Second of this over

Stokes departs as he skies his shot to point. Catch taken by Mortaza despite few fumbles. Plunkett is the new batsman as Woakes adds two maximums in the over. 14 off the over.

FOUR! Second consecutive boundary. This one was on pads and Plunkett flicked it behind square on the leg

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of England versus Bangladesh clash. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and cores from the match.

Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.

Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England

FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls

Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.

HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan

Slower delivery does the trick for Saifuddin. The pacer went with the deceptive off-cutter as Root who was early into the shot chopped it onto his own stumps.

Bangladesh would be relived to watch the back of Roy. He was on carnage. Slammed three consecutive sixes and was planning for fourth one. Came out of his crease but miscued the shot as the fielder at covers took the catch

FIFTY! England's hero Jos Buttler completes his half-century. Joint fastest of this edition as Buttler reaches to the landmark in 33 balls.

Buttler departs for 64 and Bangladesh would be ecstatic. Was looking to go for another six over deep square leg but a running Soumya Sarkar did well to grab the catch.

This time the catch has been taken. The ball was dipping on Morgan as he went for a lofted shot towards the long on but miscued his shot as Soumya ran forward to take a brilliant catch.

Stokes took a step back aiming for a big shot but the short ball got big on him as he skied his shot in the air for Mortaza to take the catch at point. The catch was taken after couple of fumbles.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Stokes departs as he skies his shot to point. Catch taken by Mortaza despite few fumbles. Plunkett is the new batsman as Woakes adds two maximums in the over. 14 off the over.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England face Bangladesh in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here