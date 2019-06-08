First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Jason Roy scores century

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 17:06 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

182/1
Overs
29.2
R/R
6.23
Fours
19
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jason Roy Batting 107 100 12 1
Joe Root Batting 20 26 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 7 0 34 0
Mashrafe Mortaza 8 0 42 1

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    A very well paced hundred this by Jason Roy. He has taken his chances early and it has paid off so far. Also, once again he has showcased his improved technique against spin.

  • After 28 overs,England 174/1 ( Jason Roy 101 , Joe Root 18)

    Saifuddin brought back into attack and he's not having a great day. The first ball was pulled to deep square leg fence by Root. Seven off the over.

  • FOUR! Short delivery from Saifuddin as Root rocks back to quickly pull it to deep square leg for the boundary

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most tons for England in ODIs:

    15 - Joe Root
    12 - Marcus Trescothick 
    11 - Eoin Morgan
    9 - Jos Buttler, Kevin Pietersen, Jason Roy*

  • After 27 overs,England 167/1 ( Jason Roy 100 , Joe Root 12)

    Comedy of errors on the field as Roy completes his century. His swat to deep square leg was fumbled by the fielder as it ran down for a boundary. Meanwhile, Roy ran into the umpire as he was looking at the ball. Also, excellent knock by Roy after the failure in last match.

  • HUNDRED! FOUR! Roy completes his century with a boundary through deep square leg. Good comeback by the lad after the failure against Pakistan

  • After 26 overs,England 160/1 ( Jason Roy 95 , Joe Root 11)

    Six runs off the over. An overthrow allowed England to convert a single into a double. Bangladesh need to stay focused on the job.

  • After 25 overs,England 154/1 ( Jason Roy 91 , Joe Root 9)

    Mustafizur has returned to the attack. Four singles off the over as Roy moves into 90s. Bangladesh desperately need wickets here.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Well, 150 up for England. 350 is certainly on the cards now. As expected, there is hardly any spin on offer from the pitch. However, on a similar surface, I can remember Mosaddek Hossain turned the game around against New Zealand back in 2017 with three breakthroughs. He is yet to bowl today. 

  • After 24 overs,England 150/1 ( Jason Roy 89 , Joe Root 7)

    Five more runs in the over as England reach the 150-run mark. 26 overs still to go and England have got an incredibly solid platform to launch a blitzkrieg.

  • After 23 overs,England 145/1 ( Jason Roy 86 , Joe Root 5)

    Huge appeal for LBW against Roy as he attempted a reverse sweep but the ball was going down leg. Not a great choice of a shot. He corrects that on next ball with a pull to mid-wicket fence for a boundary.

  • FOUR! Poor delivery from Hasan as Roy was very quick on his feet to crash that to mid-wicket fence

  • After 22 overs,England 138/1 ( Jason Roy 80 , Joe Root 4)

    Three runs from the over with three singles. Roy has now moved into the 80s. Good opportunity for hims to get to another three figure mark.

  • After 21 overs,England 135/1 ( Jason Roy 78 , Joe Root 3)

    Five singles off the over. Joe Root would look to rebuild and rotate the strike with Roy taking care of the scoring rate.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Root is the only other England player than Kevin Pietersen to have scored more than one century in ICC ODI World Cups.

  • After 20 overs,England 130/1 ( Jason Roy 75 , Joe Root 1)

    Bangladesh have finally got a wicket and it's skipper Mortaza who has removed Bairstow. The batsman went across the line as the leading edge flew to the extra cover for Hasan to take a brilliant catch at covers. Joe Root has come out to bat.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Finally, a breakthrough for Bangladesh. And it is back of length delivery of the skipper, which has done the trick. Also, one needs to give equal credit to Miraz for that grab. From here Bangladesh would like take the control back in the proceedings. But, don't think Roy and Root will allow that. 

  • WICKET! Bairstow c Mehidy Hasan b Mortaza 51(50)

    Bangladesh finally get a wicket as skipper Mortaza strikes to remove Bairstow. The batsman wanted to play on the leg but the leading edge flew to cover as Hasan took a brilliant catch diving.

  • After 19 overs,England 128/0 ( Jason Roy 74 , Jonny Bairstow 51)

    After Roy, Bairstow now completes his fifty. His 10 in ODIs. First in this World Cup and he reached there in 48 balls.

  • FOUR! Half-tracker from Hasan is smashed through square of the wicket on off by Bairstow

  • FIFTY! Bairstow nudges towards mid-wicket for a double as he completes his half-century in 48 balls

  • After 18 overs,England 120/0 ( Jason Roy 69 , Jonny Bairstow 48)

    You can't ball full because there's no movement, and you can't bowl short on this pitch. You need to bowl back of the length but in trying to do so Mortaza missed his mark once as Bairstow crashed it to deep square leg. Eight of the over. Time for drinks break.

  • After 17 overs,England 112/0 ( Jason Roy 68 , Jonny Bairstow 41)

    Mehidy Hasan, right-arm off break, comes into the attack to replace Shakib. Just two from the over including an appeal for LBW against Roy but it was going down leg. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Jason Roy-Jonny Bairstow’s pair is the 10th pair to have a century opening stand for England in an ICC ODI World Cup match.

  • After 16 overs,England 110/0 ( Jason Roy 67 , Jonny Bairstow 40)

    The decision to bowl first has backfired for Bangladesh with bowlers struggling for a breakthrough. Nine from the over. There was a runout opportunity as well due to a mix up but the fielder picked the wrong end for his throw.

  • FOUR! Over extra cover and all the way to the fence as Roy slammed the fuller delivery from Mustafizur on the off

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most century stands for England in ODIs:

    11 - Eoin Morgan/Joe Root
    8 - Jason Roy/Jonny Bairstow*
    7 - Joe Root/Jason Roy

  • After 15 overs,England 101/0 ( Jason Roy 59 , Jonny Bairstow 39)

    100 runs partnership up for Roy and Bairstow. The pair reached there with Bairstow getting a boundary through fine leg. England have achieved a solid platform at Cardiff. 

  • FOUR! Bairstow flicks one to fine leg fence for a boundary as the pair bring up their 100-run partnership

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Jason Roy’s sixth fifty-plus score out his last eight ODI innings.

  • After 14 overs,England 95/0 ( Jason Roy 58 , Jonny Bairstow 34)

    Lovely shot in the over for Roy to add another boundary. His eight in the match as Mustafizur returns to attack. Ball was on the fuller length as Roy crashed that to deep extra-cover fence. Six off the over.

  • FOUR! A touch fuller and wide from Mustafizur as Roy slams that over extra-cover to the boundary ropes

  • After 13 overs,England 89/0 ( Jason Roy 52 , Jonny Bairstow 34)

    Shakib back into attack. May be for Mustafizur to change ends. Spinner does well to keep the openers quiet. Just two from the over.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Well, well, well!! England are in a familiar territory now. Both openers are looking to take the attack to the opposition. Ominous signs for Bangladesh. Feel, they have missed a trick by not giving the new ball to Fizz. 

  • After 12 overs,England 87/0 ( Jason Roy 51 , Jonny Bairstow 34)

    Fifty up for Roy! And he reached there with a steer down to the third man fence. Also, got a six with a shot down the ground. 11 off the over.

  • FIFTY! FOUR! Roy drives one down the third man fence to reach to his half-century. Excellent innings and the platform has been laid. 

  • SIX! Absolutely crashed! The ball was a bit on the fuller length and Roy leaned forward to slam that down the ground

  • After 11 overs,England 76/0 ( Jason Roy 40 , Jonny Bairstow 34)

    Mustafizur Rahman, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Nine form the over with Bairstow getting a boundary with a flick to wide of midwicket.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer

    Jason Roy for me can be the X-factor for England in this World Cup. He is a terrific stroke player and has recently improved his game against slow bowling. At the top, his fearless approach provides the foundation of those 350 plus scores, which England often get in ODIs.

  • FOUR! Mustafizur bangs that on Bairstow's pads as he picks it with a flick to the wide of mid-wicket

  • After 10 overs,England 67/0 ( Jason Roy 38 , Jonny Bairstow 27)

    Seven off the over. Roy spotted an opportunity with an overpitched delivery and fielder inside the circle as he slammed one to long off for a boundary.

  • FOUR! The fielder was inside the circle and Roy went over him with his shot to the long off to bring up a boundary

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus opening stand for England in ODIs:

    15 - Jason Roy/Jonny Bairstow 
    15 - Ian Bell/Alastair Cook
    12 - Nick Knight/Marcus Trescothick 

  • After 9 overs,England 60/0 ( Jason Roy 33 , Jonny Bairstow 26)

    You hardly seen players running four runs on a same delivery but Roy and Bairstow did the same with a shot to mid-wicket. A boundary on the last ball as well for Bairstow. Eight off the over.

  • FOUR! Shakib missed his length there, went short and Bairstow pulled it to the cow corner for a boundary

  • After 8 overs,England 52/0 ( Jason Roy 33 , Jonny Bairstow 18)

    Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack as Bairstow gets going. Two boundaries in the over for the wicketkeeper-batsman with two glorious down the ground. Two triples as well as 16 come off the over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shakib Al Hasan has picked up 19 wickets while opening the bowling in ODIs at an average of 26.74. 

  • FOUR! Bairstow gets going as he gets an overpitched delivery and drives it down the ground for a boundary

  • After 7 overs,England 36/0 ( Jason Roy 30 , Jonny Bairstow 6)

    Expensive over for Shakib as Roy touches 30. He slammed the tossed up ball to deep extra cover before pulling the short ball to the cow corner for another boundary.

  • FOUR! Rank half-tracker from Shakib and that has been pulled to the cow corner with authority by Roy

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score and Updates, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: Saifuddin brought back into attack and he's not having a great day. The first ball was pulled to deep square leg fence by Root. Seven off the over.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

