England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Hosts await trial by spin by plucky Tigers

Date: Saturday, 08 June, 2019 12:59 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • Podcast time!

    So what if yesterday's match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was rained out? Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins got chatting nevertheless. Listen to their podcast, The Final Word, where they discuss the implications of the rained-out game and the probable consequences of sharing points. 

  • Cloud cover in Cardiff

    While yesterday's all-Asian match-up between Pakistan and Australia was a wash-out, the current weather in Cardiff is cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same through the day. There is a forecast of some passing showers, but so far, nothing to put the prospects of the match in danger. With overhead conditions dictating the game the way they do in England, trust Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza to be hooked to their weather apps already!

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of England versus Bangladesh clash. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and cores from the match.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

When will the England vs Bangladesh match take place?

The match between England and Bangladesh will take place on 8 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh fixture will be played in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh fixture will begin at 3 pm IST, with the toss scheduled at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019

