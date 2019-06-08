Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of England versus Bangladesh clash. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates and cores from the match.

While yesterday's all-Asian match-up between Pakistan and Australia was a wash-out, the current weather in Cardiff is cloudy, and it is expected to remain the same through the day. There is a forecast of some passing showers, but so far, nothing to put the prospects of the match in danger. With overhead conditions dictating the game the way they do in England, trust Eoin Morgan and Mashrafe Mortaza to be hooked to their weather apps already!

So what if yesterday's match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was rained out? Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins got chatting nevertheless. Listen to their podcast, The Final Word , where they discuss the implications of the rained-out game and the probable consequences of sharing points.

Remember 1996? Yeah, that unbelievable triumph of Sri Lanka, where aside from winning the trophy, they set the template for ODI batting. In the latest from our World Cup Memories series, we have then Sri Lankan coach Dav Whatmore recalling that incredible run . Read on.

The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff is one lucky venue for Bangladesh. They have played two ODIs here in the past and won both those fixtures –against Australia in 2005 and against New Zealand in 2017 Champions Trophy. So, this seems like an ideal ground for them to take on the strongest team in the competition, England.

After losing to Pakistan in their last game, tournament favourites England will now look to bounce back immediately with a win. Read the match preview here .

Before the toss, let's recall some old World Cup memories. Here's Shubham Pandey speaking to Dav Whatmore about the infamous India-Sri Lanka semi-final in 1996.

Yesterday, Cardiff had a lot of rain. The pitch was mostly under cover. Today, the forecast is better. However, there will be some underneath moisture on the surface, which will help the fast bowlers. Bangladesh have to play Rubel here. On conditions like these, his pace can make a difference.

Five minutes left for the toss, just enough time to check out the points table and the run-scorer and wicket-taker's tally.

Pitch report: "It looks bright and sunny. It is a little bit green but not as much as you would think. There won't be a lot of lateral movement off those grassy areas. Ball will come to the bat nicely. Initially bowlers will trying pitching it up but if it doesn't work you will need to pull your length back a little," says Michael Holding.

Toss: Mashrafe Mortaza wins toss and Bangladesh opt to field first against England

Mashrafe Mortaza: We will bowl first as the pitch has been under cover for the last two days. We are sticking with the same team. Last match was disappointing but hopefully we will bounce back. We have to play at our best to beat this England team.

Eoin Morgan: I don't think this is a bad toss to lose. We had a bady day against Pakistan. We played some good cricket against South Africa and hopefully we will play good cricket too.

Excellent toss to win this for Bangladesh and Mashrafe had no hesitation to field first. Though, they haven't made any changes in their playing XI. The sun is out there and conditions seem ideal for cricket. However, I believe Bangladesh have to attack the English batsmen with the new ball as the wicket is expected to offer some lateral movement.

Time for live action! Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have come out to open for England. Shakib Al Hasan to bowl the first over.

I strongly believe Mashrafe Morataza should bowl maximum number of his overs with the new ball. He is at the fag end of his career and doesn't have the pace to tame the batsmen in the middle or death overs. So, in the first powerplay, if he can just keep it tight and extract some sideways movement out of the surface, it will be beneficial for his team.

South Africa and Pakistan took early wickets against Pakistan with spin bowlers bowling inside the powerplay and Bangladesh have opted for Shakib to open the attack. Just one from the over as Roy gets off the mark.

FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up from Mashrafe and Roy drove that down the ground for the first boundary of the match

Skipper Mashrafe bowls from the other end. Five from the over including a four for Roy a he drove the overpitched delivery past the bowler.

Bangladesh won both matches which they have played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff before today. They defeated Australia in 2005 and New Zealand in 2017.

A bit of a quiet start for England. Just one from this as Roy pushes one to wide of cover for a single.

Jonny Bairstow’s batting average of 18.00 against Bangladesh in ODIs - the lowest for him against any opponent.

England vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Preview: England will face the side who kick-started their transformation into a major threat in one-day internationals when the tournament hosts continue their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Tigers condemned Eoin Morgan's men to a first-round exit at the 2015 edition with a 15-run victory in Adelaide.

At that point there was no longer any way of hiding England's white-ball woes and, with a home World Cup up next, then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss was determined the national side's limited overs form had to improve.

To that end, Peter Moores was sacked as coach, with Strauss bringing in experienced Australian Trevor Bayliss as his replacement.

Since that debacle Down Under, England have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings.

But having started their quest to win a first men's World Cup with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval, they head into this weekend's clash on the back of a surprise 14-run defeat by Pakistan.

That match saw England lose their cool, with opening batsman Jason Roy and fast bowler Jofra Archer both fined for lapses in their conduct on the field.

Meanwhile, if England were annoyed by some of Pakistan's 'verbals', there were times when the large contingent of fans for the sub-continental side — a common sight even when England are at home — also had an effect.

England all-rounder Chris Woakes, usually the most mild-mannered of cricketers, put his finger to his lips in a bid to 'silence' Pakistan supporters after taking a catch on the boundary.

It could well be a similar story at Sophia Gardens on Saturday, particularly as several players on both sides who featured in England's ill-tempered 2016 win over Bangladesh in Dhaka are likely to be involved again.

England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, who could be recalled after missing the Pakistan defeat, said his team-mates knew how to maintain their composure.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Bangladesh match:

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

