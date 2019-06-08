First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 12 Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
England vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Roy's blistering ton brings England campaign back on track with big win

Jason Roy's 153 took England to an imposing 386 for six, leaving Bangladesh needing to surpass Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match. However, they were bowled out for 280.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 08, 2019 23:21:04 IST

Cardiff: Jason Roy hit the highest individual score of the World Cup so far as England got their campaign back on track with a 106-run win over Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday.

Following a surprise defeat by Pakistan, which followed England's opening 104-run rout of South Africa, captain Eoin Morgan urged the hosts to "stick to what we do well".

England's Jason Roy slammed 153 off 121 to help England post a mammoth total against Bangladesh. AP

England's Jason Roy slammed 153 off 121 to help England post a mammoth total against Bangladesh. AP

Tournament favourites England, whose rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since Bangladesh knocked them out of the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting, lived up to his words.

Roy's 153 took England to an imposing 386 for six, leaving Bangladesh needing to surpass Ireland's 329-7 against England in 2011, the highest score by any team batting second to win a World Cup match.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan's 121 — just the third Bangladesh World Cup hundred after Mahmudullah made two in 2015 — the Tigers were never in the hunt.

On a Sophia Gardens ground where they famously beat Australia in a 2005 ODI, Bangladesh were eventually dismissed for 280 with seven balls to spare.

Their chase got off to a bad start when fast bowler Jofra Archer (3-29) dismissed Soumya Sarkar for two with a ball that clipped the top of the left-hander's off stump.

Archer, whose 10 wicketless overs against Pakistan cost 79 runs, was far more threatening on Saturday as he reached speeds of 95 miles (153 kilometres) per hour.

But Shakib anchored the innings, flicking Archer for six on his way to a 95-ball century that also included nine fours.

Shakib put on 106 with Mushifqur Rahim (44), a partnership that ended when Roy, who dropped a straightforward chance against Pakistan, held a good catch at point.

And 169-3 soon became 170-4 when Mohammad Mithun fell for a duck after edging leg-spinner Adil Rashid to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow.

The Test gloveman was behind the stumps after Jos Buttler suffered a hip injury during a typically dashing 64.

Shakib, who had hit fifties in a win over South Africa and a loss to New Zealand this World Cup, was eventually yorked by Ben Stokes to leave Bangladesh on the brink of defeat.

Pace bowling all-rounder Stokes followed up to finish with figures of 3-23.

Roy attacks

England were sent in to bat by Tigers captain Mashrafe Mortaza on a green-tinged pitch, but Roy and Bairstow (51) seized the initiative during a rapid first-wicket stand of 128.

The in-form Roy completed a 92-ball century in bizarre fashion when, not looking, he collided with umpire Joel Wilson as he completed what should have been a single to take him to 97, only for Mithun at deep square leg to misfield a ball for four. Both Roy and Wilson were unhurt.

Roy was finally caught by Mashrafe off Mehidy Hasan Miraz, holing out after hitting three towering sixes in a row off the spinner.

The Surrey batsman faced 121 balls, hitting 14 fours and five sixes as he fell just short of Andrew Strauss's England World Cup record of 158 against India in Bangalore in 20ll.

"There was a bit of change in the game plan. We didn't allow them to get early wickets and we knew we would be able to catch up," said Roy during the break between innings.

The round-robin group stage sees Bangladesh next play Sri Lanka at Bristol on Tuesday, with England facing the West Indies at the Oval on Friday.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 23:28:12 IST

Tags : Cricket, England Vs Bangladesh, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 England

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

