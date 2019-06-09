England defeated Bangladesh by 106 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match held in Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

Jason Roy impressed with a top-score of 153 runs, whereas Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes picked three wickets each.

However, Shakib Al Hasan's century during the Bangladesh run-chase went in vain as they suffered a huge collapse ever since his dismissal.

England posted its highest total at a World Cup and blasted 14 sixes, one of them from Jos Buttler (64 off 44 balls) clearing the stadium, going through the trees and landing somewhere near the River Taff running parallel to Sophia Gardens.

Another from Roy, the first of three in a row, soared 97 meters over the longest boundary.

Then Jofra Archer (3-29) starred with the ball, firing down the fastest delivery of the World Cup at 95 mph (153 kph) and taking the first wicket with a ball that clipped off the bails and flew some 50 meters straight over the boundary rope.

This was Roy's day, though. He made the second-highest World Cup score by an England batsman, falling just short of Andrew Strauss' 158 against India in 2011, in eye-catching style. One of his 14 fours came following a misfield in the deep by Mohammad Mithun and it allowed Roy to reach three figures for the ninth time in ODIs.

Here's how Twitteratti reacted after the match:

England are the first team in the history of ODI cricket to score 300 in seven consecutive ODI innings. Their next match is against the West Indies in Southampton - the third fastest scoring venue in the world since 2017 - where they could well post 300 again. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 8, 2019

England is playing a completely different brand of cricket. Their relentlessness when it comes to hitting is scary...batting first gives them more teeth. #CWC19 #EngvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 8, 2019

And there was this bizarre moment!

How many time you guys have seen ball hitting the stumps and going towards the boundary without bouncing on the ground??? #JofraArcher #quick #worldcup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 8, 2019

All hail Shakib Al Hasan

Delighted to see one of my favourite players @Sah75official batting the way he is. Class! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2019

With inputs from agencies