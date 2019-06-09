England vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'England's relentlessness is scary', Twitter reacts as Eoin Morgan and Co steamroll Bangladesh
Here's how Twitter reacted to England's win over Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Australia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
England defeated Bangladesh by 106 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match held in Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Saturday.
Jason Roy impressed with a top-score of 153 runs, whereas Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes picked three wickets each.
However, Shakib Al Hasan's century during the Bangladesh run-chase went in vain as they suffered a huge collapse ever since his dismissal.
England posted its highest total at a World Cup and blasted 14 sixes, one of them from Jos Buttler (64 off 44 balls) clearing the stadium, going through the trees and landing somewhere near the River Taff running parallel to Sophia Gardens.
Another from Roy, the first of three in a row, soared 97 meters over the longest boundary.
Then Jofra Archer (3-29) starred with the ball, firing down the fastest delivery of the World Cup at 95 mph (153 kph) and taking the first wicket with a ball that clipped off the bails and flew some 50 meters straight over the boundary rope.
This was Roy's day, though. He made the second-highest World Cup score by an England batsman, falling just short of Andrew Strauss' 158 against India in 2011, in eye-catching style. One of his 14 fours came following a misfield in the deep by Mohammad Mithun and it allowed Roy to reach three figures for the ninth time in ODIs.
Here's how Twitteratti reacted after the match:
And there was this bizarre moment!
All hail Shakib Al Hasan
Updated Date:
Jun 09, 2019 00:12:27 IST
