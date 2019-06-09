First Cricket
England vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'England's relentlessness is scary', Twitter reacts as Eoin Morgan and Co steamroll Bangladesh

Here's how Twitter reacted to England's win over Bangladesh in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 09, 2019 00:05:12 IST

England defeated Bangladesh by 106 in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match held in Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on Saturday.
Jason Roy impressed with a top-score of 153 runs, whereas Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes picked three wickets each.

However, Shakib Al Hasan's century during the Bangladesh run-chase went in vain as they suffered a huge collapse ever since his dismissal.

England posted its highest total at a World Cup and blasted 14 sixes, one of them from Jos Buttler (64 off 44 balls) clearing the stadium, going through the trees and landing somewhere near the River Taff running parallel to Sophia Gardens.

Another from Roy, the first of three in a row, soared 97 meters over the longest boundary.

Then Jofra Archer (3-29) starred with the ball, firing down the fastest delivery of the World Cup at 95 mph (153 kph) and taking the first wicket with a ball that clipped off the bails and flew some 50 meters straight over the boundary rope.

This was Roy's day, though. He made the second-highest World Cup score by an England batsman, falling just short of Andrew Strauss' 158 against India in 2011, in eye-catching style. One of his 14 fours came following a misfield in the deep by Mohammad Mithun and it allowed Roy to reach three figures for the ninth time in ODIs.

Here's how Twitteratti reacted after the match:

And there was this bizarre moment!

All hail Shakib Al Hasan

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 00:12:27 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
England 3 2 1 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
