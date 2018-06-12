First Cricket
England vs Australia: Shock loss to Scotland will worry England, says off-spinner Ashton Agar

Australia spinner Ashton Agar says England’s confidence will have suffered a blow with their shock defeat against Scotland and the visitors will look to capitalize on that when their one-day series starts on Wednesday.

Reuters, June 12, 2018

File image of Ashton Agar. AFP

England, the top-ranked team in the 50-overs format, lost by six runs at Edinburgh as the Scots recorded their first win over their neighbours.

“It was good for us that England lost that game because you always like to start things off with a win,” Agar told reporters.

Australia began their tour with convincing wins over Sussex and Middlesex in their warm up matches ahead of the first of five one-dayers at The Oval.

“I think we’ve got momentum coming into these tours and to play a couple of practice games and get a couple of wins is great for us,” he added. “They’re a really dangerous side, though, and you can’t ever take a side like that lightly.”

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018

Tags : #Ashton Agar #Australia #Australia Cricket Team #Cricket #England Cricket Team #MIddlesex #Scotland

