England vs Australia: Shock loss to Scotland will worry England, says off-spinner Ashton Agar
Australia spinner Ashton Agar says England’s confidence will have suffered a blow with their shock defeat against Scotland and the visitors will look to capitalize on that when their one-day series starts on Wednesday.
Reuters,
June 12, 2018
- England in Scotland, Only ODI, 2018 SCO Vs ENG Scotland beat England by 6 runs
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Australia spinner Ashton Agar says England’s confidence will have suffered a blow with their shock defeat against Scotland and the visitors will look to capitalize on that when their one-day series starts on Wednesday.
File image of Ashton Agar. AFP
England, the top-ranked team in the 50-overs format, lost by six runs at Edinburgh as the Scots recorded their first win over their neighbours.
“It was good for us that England lost that game because you always like to start things off with a win,” Agar told reporters.
Australia began their tour with convincing wins over Sussex and Middlesex in their warm up matches ahead of the first of five one-dayers at The Oval.
“I think we’ve got momentum coming into these tours and to play a couple of practice games and get a couple of wins is great for us,” he added. “They’re a really dangerous side, though, and you can’t ever take a side like that lightly.”
Updated Date:
Jun 12, 2018
Also See
England vs Australia: Eoin Morgan confident that team can learn from Scotland defeat ahead of ODI series
England all-rounder Ben Stokes ruled out of Scotland ODI; to miss 'first part' of Australia one-day series
England captain Eoin Morgan included in ODI squads for Scotland, Australia series despite fractured finger