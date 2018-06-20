England vs Australia: Pacers Sam Curran, Craig Overton added to hosts ODI squad for last two games
"Surrey's Sam Curran and Somerset's Craig Overton have been called up from the Lions (the national A side) to join England's squad for the final two Royal London ODIs against Australia," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
June 20, 2018
Nottingham: England have added pace bowlers Sam Curran and Craig Overton to their squad as they go in search of an unprecedented 5-0 ODI series whitewash of arch-rivals Australia, it was announced Wednesday.
Eoin Morgan's men took an unassailable 3-0 lead in Nottingham on Tuesday when they posted a new world record total at this level of 481 for six.
File image of Craig Overton. Image courtesy: Twitter @englandcricket
Spin bowlers Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali then shared seven wickets between them at Trent Bridge as England won by the colossal margin of 242 runs.
It was England's heaviest ODI victory, in terms of runs, and world champions Australia's largest defeat.
But with pace-bowling all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes missing the series through injury, England have decided to bolster their attack ahead of two ODIs in four days.
"Surrey's Sam Curran and Somerset's Craig Overton have been called up from the Lions (the national A side) to join England's squad for the final two Royal London ODIs against Australia," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement issued Wednesday.
"Both players will travel to Chester-le-Street today and will be available for selection on Thursday at Emirates Riverside and the final match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday, providing additional fast-bowling options," it added.
Uncapped Surrey left-armer seamer Curran will now join his brother Tom in an England squad for the first time — having been named alongside him on Tuesday in the 14-man party chosen for the upcoming T20Is against Australia and India.
Somerset's Overton has also yet to make his ODI debut.
'Missing link'
Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has suggested England, the world's number one-ranked ODI side, could do with an extra fast bowler, telling Cricket Australia's Unplayable Podcast: "The only question mark over England is just the attack.
"I just feel they are one world-class seamer short of being one of the great one-day teams of all time...that world-class fast bowler that can really just take the game away from the opposition.
"It's just probably the one missing link. I don't want to put down the quicks they've got, they are obviously doing a job as well," Hussey added.
In the short term, England are concerned about the dangers of over-bowling their regular ODI pacemen Mark Wood, David Willey and Liam Plunkett.
Indeed, even in the afterglow of Tuesday's extraordinary victory, England ODI captain Morgan warned: "I think with only a day (before) the next game, it makes it more difficult for us to put out our strongest team.
"We've always looked at series like this, and games with one day in between, as quite rigorous for the bowlers.
"Their risk of injury goes through the roof. So we'll have to see how they pull up, and what they can do," Morgan added.
Yet it took England a mere 37 overs to dismiss Australia at Trent Bridge, with the most bowled by any of their quicks the seven apiece by Wood and Willey.
Updated Date:
Jun 20, 2018
