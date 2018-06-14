England vs Australia: Moeen Ali shines with ball as hosts win first ODI at Oval by three wickets
Australia made a stuttering start to coach Justin Langer’s tenure as they lost by three wickets to England in the opening match of the one-day series at The Oval on Wednesday.
Reuters,
June 14, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 wickets
- Pakistan in Scotland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 SCO Vs PAK Pakistan beat Scotland by 84 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 3 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs IRE Netherlands beat Ireland by 4 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 306 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5292
|123
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3130
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Australia made a stuttering start to coach Justin Langer’s tenure as they lost by three wickets to England in the opening match of the one-day series at The Oval on Wednesday.
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh. AFP
Only Glenn Maxwell impressed as Australia batted first, scoring 62 as the touring side lost regular wickets and were bowled out for a mediocre 214 in the 47th over.
England, humbled by Scotland on Sunday, made a meal of reaching the low target, however, and when top scorer Eoin Morgan (69), Jos Buttler and Joe Root (50) fell in the space of three overs the hosts were wobbling on 163 for six.
David Willey eased England home, finishing the match off with a booming six.
Sheets of sandpaper with “4” and “6” printed on them were handed out on the approaches to the Oval — a reminder of the ball-tampering scandal that engulfed Australian cricket this year and cost Steve Smith the captaincy.
Coach Darren Lehmann stood down after the test series in South Africa and Langer’s new-look Australian batting line-up made an inauspicious start.
Travis Head chased a wide outswinger from Willey and edged to Jonny Bairstow for a routine slip catch and Aaron Finch struck a couple of boundaries before a rash drive at Moeen Ali sent an easy catch to backward point.
Shaun Marsh looked in good nick for his 24 before Moeen got one past his outside edge, the ball striking the top of off stump to leave Australia on 52 for three.
Captain Tim Paine’s rash reverse sweep off Moeen went straight to Mark Wood at backward point for 12.
Australia tried to raise the tempo and Marcus Stoinis lofted a six off of Adil Rashid only to nudge one behind to keeper Jos Buttler having scored 22.
Maxwell, who struck a 52-ball half century, shared an 84-run stand with Ashton Agar for the sixth wicket to raise Australian hopes of a challenging total.
But Maxwell top-edged Liam Plunkett to deep square leg where Bairstow took the simplest of catches and Agar was plumb lbw to Rashid before Plunkett and Wood mopped up the tail.
Billy Stanlake bowled Jason Roy for a duck in England’s reply and when Bairstow was caught on the boundary England were 38 for three.
Morgan and Root put England in total control before the hosts stumbled over the line.
The second match of the five-game series is in Cardiff on Saturday.
Updated Date:
Jun 14, 2018
Also See
England vs Australia: Tim Paine-led visitors look to begin new era on positive note against arch-rivals
Highlights, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at London, Full cricket score: Hosts win by three wickets
England vs Australia: Australia coach Justin Langer hopes Ricky Ponting's arrival can help Glenn Maxwell