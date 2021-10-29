England vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: High-profile rivalries continue to come along in the T20 World Cup 2021, and Saturday’s second match will witness England and Australia going head-to-head, in what promises to be an enticing encounter.

Both Eoin Morgan’s men and Aaron Finch and Co have maintained a 100 percent record in the Super 12 so far, having won both their opening couple of games.

While England thumped West Indies and Bangladesh in their opening games, while Australia battled hard against South Africa before easing past Sri Lanka in their second match.

A win for either team on Saturday will ensure one foot in the semi-final, with two more games to spare in Super 12s.

Adam Zampa’s (2/12) contribution against Sri Lanka was complimented by productive spells from pacers Pat Cummins (2/34) and Mitchell Starc (2/27), who, in fact was seen limping off training following a leg injury. But, Starc showed his class, getting rid of the well-set Kusal Perera (35) and Wanindu Hasaranga (4).

In reply to the Lankans’ 154/6, David Warner roared back to form with a 42-ball 65, and he will be rearing to go once again, against England.

Moeen Ali has been England’s pivotal player on spin-friendly pitches in UAE, finishing with figures of 2/17 and 2/18 against West Indies and Bangladesh respectively.

Tymal Mills has been the find of the tournament for England so far. He has registered figures of 2/17 and 3/27 in the two matches so far, and will continue to step up for the team in the absence of Mark Wood, who has been sidelined due to an ankle niggle.

The last time these two teams met in the T20 World Cup was in the 2010 final, when Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen did wonders with the bat to give England their maiden trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the England vs Australia match:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Australia take place?

The match between England and Australia will take place on 30 October 2021.

What is the venue for England vs Australia match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will England vs Australia match start?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Australia match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.