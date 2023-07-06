Ashes, ENG vs AUS LIVE: England will be bowling first in the third Ashes 2023 Test at the Headingley as they try to salvage the series after being 2-0. Australia won the first Test by two wickets at the Oval and the second one by 43 runs at the Lord’s.

The second Test witnessed a masterful 155 by Ben Stokes go in vain but the fourth innings also included the Jonny Bairstow stumping that has now snowballed into a massive controversy. Bairstow set off his crease after ducking a short delivery but as the ball was still in play, Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey was quick to hit the stumps with an underarm throw.

Bairstow was baffled but the dismissal was valid as per laws.

Australians have faced a lot of criticism since then but have vowed to do the same again if the opportunity arises.

“There’s issues that come up every Ashes series where you have the same opinions — English fans think one thing, Australian fans think the opposite,” Cummins said.

“I 100% think the spirit of cricket is a real thing. At times there’s nuance to it, and everyone might see it a little bit differently. Which is fine. But absolutely I think it’s one of the beauties of our sport. Our players were outstanding in that regard. We’ve all moved on. The team did nothing wrong so we’re all comfortable.”

Meanwhile, England have decided to make a few changes to their team from Lord’s. Off-spinner Moeen Ali is back while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes also make a return. Ollie Pope drops put due to a dislocated shoulder and will miss the whole series. Pacers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been dropped.

Australia have decided to rest Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland has been included in his place. Nathan Lyon is out of the series due to a calf injury and Todd Murphy has replaced him in the squad. Also making a return is Mitchell Marsh in place of Cameron Green who has a “slight strain”.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland