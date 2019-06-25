-
England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Morgan, Root and Vince depart early; Aussies on top
Date: Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 19:57 IST
Venue: Lord's, London
Play in Progress
This over 10.4
- 0
- 0
- 4
batsman
- 25 (33)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
- 4 (13)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 26 (5.4)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 12 (3)
- M X 1
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
17 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 3.64
Ben Stokes 4(12)
Jonny Bairstow 13(16)
|
26/3 (5.5 over)
Eoin Morgan 4 (7) SR: S.R (57.14)
c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc
-
19:36 (IST)
WICKET! Morgan has to pay for his mistimed shot as he pulls this one towards Cummins at fine-leg, who takes a comfortable catch. Morgan c Pat Cummins b Starc 4(7)
-
19:25 (IST)
WICKET! Starc delivers the in-swinger again, and Root is stuck lbw. England are already under pressure. Root lbw b Starc 8(9)
-
19:08 (IST)
WICKET! Behrendorff strikes and how! Vince has to depart for a duck after Behrendorff's in-swinger gets Australia the very early breakthrough. James Vince b Behrendorff 0
-
19:06 (IST)
Welcome back. James Vince and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England in the run-chase of 286. Behrendorff to open Australia's bowling
-
18:36 (IST)
FOUR! Carey finishes the innings with a little flourish. He backs away, creates some room and slaps a short of a length delivery with a flat bat through covers, the sweeper cover fielder can only escort the ball to the ropes, helping Australia end their innings on 285 for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.
-
18:22 (IST)
GONE
Cummins becomes the latest batsman to fall. Length ball, outside off from Woakes, Cummins aims to drive the half-volley through covers, ends up edging it to Buttler, the ball just seemed to be dying on the keeper, but he is done well to bend forward and take a clean grab. More trouble for Australia. Woakes bagds his second wicket.
Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1(4)
-
18:14 (IST)
OUT!
It was on the cards! The boundaries weren't coming at the pace at which Australia would have liked and the pressure forces Smith to play the big shot. He aims to go down the ground but doesn't get hold off it. Ends up giving a simple catch to Archer at long on, who has to run in few yards to gobble it. Big wicket for England. Smith is livid with himself, very very frustrated. He wanted to hit this wide of the fielder, didn't quite get it.
Smith c Jofra Archer b Woakes 38(34)
-
17:57 (IST)
OUT!
That's a horrible mix up between Smith and Stoinis. Oh dear, it gets worse when you look at the replays. They end up on the same end. Smith drives it to covers and compeletes the first run quickly. However, Stoinis, who is running towards the danger end for the second run comes hurtling down the pitch. Smith doesn't run as he is watching the ball. Bairstow throws it to the non-striker's end where both the batsmen are and Rashid has ample of time to relay the ball to Buttler to complete the run out.
Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Adil Rashid/Buttler) 8(15)
-
17:44 (IST)
OUT!
What have you done, Glenn Maxwell! Short delivery outside off and Maxwell didn't know whether to ramp the delivery or run it down to third man, he eventually chooses the latter, but he is a second too late, edging to Butter for a simple catch. Mark Wood takes his first wicket of the day. Maxwell has once again thrown it away after couple of boundaries.
Maxwell c Buttler b Mark Wood 12(8)
-
17:29 (IST)
OUT! Right then, Finch holes out first ball after completing his century. It is short ball from Archer, that hurries on Finch, who goes for the pull, gets the top edge and Chris Woakes at fine leg, who gifted him his 100th run, pouches it. He walks off to a standing ovation.
Finch c Woakes b Jofra Archer 100(116)
-
17:27 (IST)
CENTURY! Finch has his arms aloft as he brings up his second ton of this World Cup. Might not have been the quickest but he has still been splendid. A world cup century at Lord's against England must make him really proud. A misfield at fine leg presents him with a chance for a second run and he hares back for it.
-
17:11 (IST)
CLEANED UP
Ben Stokes pitches it slight up on middle and leg stump, hint of movement into Khawaja, who was looking to play one of elegant whips through mid wicket. He misses it and the ball cannons into middle stump. Stokes is pumped with the wicket.
Khawaja b Stokes 23(29)
-
16:38 (IST)
OUT
That's the breakthrough England were looking for. Mo Ali is the man for England. Warner was opening his body, lining up to thrash it through the offside, but the delivery just seems to stick into the ground that pops up from the surface and Warner is only able to slice it in the air on the offside, unable to keep it down, Joe Root runs from point to covers point to complete the catch.
Warner c Root b Moeen Ali 53(61)
-
16:30 (IST)
FIFTY! David Warner's chance to raise his bat. He extends his superb run with the bat. Pushes for a single down the ground for a single to bring up his half-century.
-
16:26 (IST)
FIFTY! Aaron Finch lifts the ball towards mid wicket for two as he notches another half-century.
-
14:34 (IST)
England win the toss and captain Eoin Morgan says, "We will have a bowl". The hosts are playing the same team
FOUR! Bairstow uses full use of a full-length delivery from Cummins and flicks this one in front of the square towards the on-side.
After 9 overs,England 35/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 21 , Ben Stokes 0)
Bairstow scores a lovely boundary through the covers. In the very next ball, he takes a single towards mid-wicket, with five runs coming off Behrendorff's over.
After 8 overs,England 30/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes 0)
Cummins begins his spell with a maiden.He switches between short balls and fuller-length balls, and Stokes is unable to score a run here.
After 7 overs,England 30/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes 0)
It was a very good over from Behrendorff, until Bairstow slammed one over long-off for a boundary. England need more of these if they are to chase this down, and more importantly, they will need Bairstow and Stokes to continue this partnership as much as they can.
FOUR! Bairstow lofts this one towards long-off to give the hosts something to smile about.
After 6 overs,England 26/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 12 , Ben Stokes 0)
Starc is on fire here. He has got the all-important wicket of Eoin Morgan, who finds Cummins at fine-leg. Earlier, Bairstow had just given some hope with a boundary towards the cover position. Five from the over.
WICKET! Morgan has to pay for his mistimed shot as he pulls this one towards Cummins at fine-leg, who takes a comfortable catch. Morgan c Pat Cummins b Starc 4(7)
FOUR! Bairstow finds the gap through the cover position as Starc delivers a little wider-length ball.
After 5 overs,England 21/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Eoin Morgan (C) 4)
Eoin Morgan brings up his first boundary courtesy a powerful shot towards long-off. Behrendorff got the wrong line on one occasion, when he conceded a wide. Six off the over.
FOUR! What a powerful shot from Morgan! Goes down the ground and the ball races towards the long-off boundary. First boundary for the skipper.
After 4 overs,England 15/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)
An exceptional over from Starc. Delivers the in-swinger to remove Root who is struck leg before wicket, and what's more, it's a wicket-maiden for the Aussie pacer. Eoin Morgan has joined Bairstow in the middle.
WICKET! Starc delivers the in-swinger again, and Root is stuck lbw. England are already under pressure. Root lbw b Starc 8(9)
After 3 overs,England 15/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Joe Root 8)
Bairstow brings up the only boundary in the over as this one goes towards wide of mid-on. Those are the only runs coming off Behrendorff's over.
FOUR! Bairstow drives this one through to deep mid-wicket as Behrendorff delivers a length ball to the right-handed batsman.
After 2 overs,England 11/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 3 , Joe Root 8)
Mitchell Starc is introduced to the attack. Starts with two dots. Bairstow drives through the square of the wicket to pick a couple of runs and get off the mark, whereas Root picks up the right length from Starc as he hits a boundary towards fine-leg. Seven coming from it.
FOUR! Starc bowls this one at the leg-stump and Root flicks it to the fine-leg boundary.
After 1 overs,England 4/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 0 , Joe Root 4)
A very good start from Behrendorff. Removes James Vince straightaway as the latter continues his poor run of form. It was an in-swinger from the 29-year-old to give Australia the early breakthrough. Root finishes the over with a four through to backward point.
FOUR! Root picks up a shorter-length ball from Behrendorff and he beats Maxwell at backward point.
WICKET! Behrendorff strikes and how! Vince has to depart for a duck after Behrendorff's in-swinger gets Australia the very early breakthrough. James Vince b Behrendorff 0
Welcome back. James Vince and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England in the run-chase of 286. Behrendorff to open Australia's bowling
It was interesting to note how angry Steve Smith was as he came off the field. He's been really demonstrative almost every time he's got out in this World Cup. Swings his arms, swings his bat, shouts things out. It seems more pronounced than it used to be before his year off. Is he even more invested than usual in making big scores and proving a point?
Great start from the Australian openers, but not the finish they would have liked
18:40 (IST)
18:39 (IST)
After 50 overs,Australia 285/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 38 , Mitchell Starc 4)
Ben Stokes comes on to bowl the final over of Australia's innings. He starts off well, conceding just a single in the first half of the over, before Carey is able to strike couple of much-needed boundaries in the over. Australia take 11 runs from the over to finish with 285, setting a sub-par target of 286 runs to win for England at the Lord's
FOUR! Carey finishes the innings with a little flourish. He backs away, creates some room and slaps a short of a length delivery with a flat bat through covers, the sweeper cover fielder can only escort the ball to the ropes, helping Australia end their innings on 285 for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.
FOUR! Carey picks the bones of that one. Stokes bowls it full on off stump, Carey clears the front leg and thrashes it over covers for a boundary. The field was up in the ring, so the shot was very much on.
After 49 overs,Australia 274/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 28 , Mitchell Starc 3)
Archer misses his mark for the first two deliveries of the over, slipping it wide for the first ball before bowling one right in the hitting range for Carey. However, he is able find the yorker length for the rest of the over, until he decides to go short to Carey, who steers it to third man boundary.
FOUR! Boundary of the first legitimate ball of the over and then off the last ball of the over as well. Archer goes short outside off this time and Carey simply helps the ball on its way, lifting it through the slip region.
FOUR! Wide of off and right in the slot from Archer, Carey arches back and drives it through covers. Good bit of timing on that one. No chance for the deep extra cover fielder.
After 48 overs,Australia 264/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 19 , Mitchell Starc 2)
Woakes runs in to bowl his final over. He sends Cummins packing off the first ball of the over that brings Mitchell Starc to the middle. Carey misses a pull and hurries for a single, Woakes is aware, he runs and takes a shy at the striker's end but misses. Starc completes the single but is seen clutching hamstring and that could worry the Australians in the Lord's balcony. He is okay at the moment to continue. Couple of more singles is all that Carey and Starc can muster. Just four runs from it.
GONE
Cummins becomes the latest batsman to fall. Length ball, outside off from Woakes, Cummins aims to drive the half-volley through covers, ends up edging it to Buttler, the ball just seemed to be dying on the keeper, but he is done well to bend forward and take a clean grab. More trouble for Australia. Woakes bagds his second wicket.
Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1(4)
After 47 overs,Australia 259/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 17 , Pat Cummins 1)
Despite Carey able to find the fence of the first ball of the over, Wood's over yeilds only six runs. Cummins tries to ramp a short ball over wicket-keeper, but his limited batting skills and Wood's extra pace is too good for him.
FOUR! Wood bowls it wide of off and Carey has space to work with. He backs away to the leg side and slaps it past backward point for a boundary of the first ball of the over.
After 46 overs,Australia 253/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 12 , Pat Cummins 0)
Australia really struggling to find that top gear and accelerate in the slog overs. Smith perishes to the pressure and Australia's hopes of reaching 300 are also quickly fading away. Five runs and a wicket from Woakes' over.
OUT!
It was on the cards! The boundaries weren't coming at the pace at which Australia would have liked and the pressure forces Smith to play the big shot. He aims to go down the ground but doesn't get hold off it. Ends up giving a simple catch to Archer at long on, who has to run in few yards to gobble it. Big wicket for England. Smith is livid with himself, very very frustrated. He wanted to hit this wide of the fielder, didn't quite get it.
Smith c Jofra Archer b Woakes 38(34)
After 45 overs,Australia 248/5 ( Steve Smith 38 , Alex Carey (W) 8)
Mark Wood continues his impressive second spell with another tight over, not giving away anything loose. Smith puts on his skates to scamper back for the second run off the last ball. Six runs from the over. Australia need some really massive overs here.
18:09 (IST)
After 44 overs,Australia 242/5 ( Steve Smith 36 , Alex Carey (W) 4)
Woakes comes back into the attack. He is worked for five singles off the first five deliveries before Smith getting hold of a pull to collect a much-needed boundary for his team off the final ball
FOUR! Chris Woakes drops it slightly short, angled into Smith, who swivels and pulls wide of deep mid wicket, beating him to his left.
After 43 overs,Australia 233/5 ( Steve Smith 30 , Alex Carey (W) 1)
Mark Wood continues to send down really pacy deliveries, constantly clocking over 145 kmph. He has been outstanding in his second spell, in a completing contrast fashion to his spell with the new ball. Five runs from the over.
We've seen this in almost every Australian innings so far. They get off to a good start, get a really big early partnership or two, and then can't boost their rate at the end. They seem on track for a huge score, and end up with a big one. It hasn't cost them any games yet - their one loss against India, the problem was a slow start. But it could cost them one when it matters.
After 42 overs,Australia 229/5 ( Steve Smith 27 , Alex Carey (W) 0)
Alex Carey walks out to bat after the massive mix up between Smith and Stoinis. Australia simply losing wickets at the wrong junctures in the game. With eight overs to go, they will still hope to get to 300, at one point 350 was on the cards. Smith will have to do the heavy lifting, Carey can also use the long handle but they really cannot afford to throw away any more wickets.
OUT!
That's a horrible mix up between Smith and Stoinis. Oh dear, it gets worse when you look at the replays. They end up on the same end. Smith drives it to covers and compeletes the first run quickly. However, Stoinis, who is running towards the danger end for the second run comes hurtling down the pitch. Smith doesn't run as he is watching the ball. Bairstow throws it to the non-striker's end where both the batsmen are and Rashid has ample of time to relay the ball to Buttler to complete the run out.
Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Adil Rashid/Buttler) 8(15)
England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Cummins begins his spell with a maiden.He switches between short balls and fuller-length balls, and Stokes is unable to score a run here.
Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"
That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia.
Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.
Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.
Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.
But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand
— teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.
England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.
They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.
Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.
Their problems were summed up against Sri Lanka when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb cricket taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."
Full team squads:
England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
