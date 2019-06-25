Back to Firstpost
WC 2019
  1. Home >
  2. Cricket Latest News
  3. Live Blog

Live Updates

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Morgan, Root and Vince depart early; Aussies on top

Date: Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 19:57 IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Play in Progress

Australia
285/7 OV : (50.0) RR.(5.7)
England
43/3 OV : (10.4) RR.(4.13)

This over 10.4

  • 0
  • 0
  • 4

batsman

Jonny Bairstow

  • 25 (33)
  • 4s X 5
  • 6s X 0

Ben Stokes

  • 4 (13)
  • 4s X 1
  • 6s X 0

bowler

Jason Behrendorff

  • 26 (5.4)
  • M X 0
  • W X 1

Mitchell Starc

  • 12 (3)
  • M X 1
  • W X 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket

17 ( 4.4 ) R/R: 3.64

Ben Stokes 4(12)

Jonny Bairstow 13(16)

26/3 (5.5 over)

Eoin Morgan 4 (7) SR: S.R (57.14)

c Pat Cummins b Mitchell Starc

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Morgan, Root and Vince depart early; Aussies on top

Highlights

19:57 (IST)

FOUR! Bairstow uses full use of a full-length delivery from Cummins and flicks this one in front of the square towards the on-side. 

Full Scorecard
19:55 (IST)

After 9 overs,England 35/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 21 , Ben Stokes 0)

Bairstow scores a lovely boundary through the covers. In the very next ball, he takes a single towards mid-wicket, with five runs coming off Behrendorff's over.

Full Scorecard
19:51 (IST)

FOUR!

Full Scorecard
19:50 (IST)

After 8 overs,England 30/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes 0)

Cummins begins his spell with a maiden.He switches between short balls and fuller-length balls, and Stokes is unable to score a run here. 

Full Scorecard
19:47 (IST)

15-plus wickets in multiple ODI World Cups for pacers:

Wasim Akram (1992,99)
Glenn McGrath (1999,2003,07)
Zaheer Khan (2003,11)
Tim Southee (2011,15)
Mitchell Starc (2015,19)*

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
19:47 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:45 (IST)

After 7 overs,England 30/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 16 , Ben Stokes 0)

It was a very good over from Behrendorff, until Bairstow slammed one over long-off for a boundary. England need more of these if they are to chase this down, and more importantly, they will need Bairstow and Stokes to continue this partnership as much as they can.

Full Scorecard
19:42 (IST)

FOUR! Bairstow lofts this one towards long-off to give the hosts something to smile about. 

Full Scorecard
19:40 (IST)

After 6 overs,England 26/3 ( Jonny Bairstow 12 , Ben Stokes 0)

Starc is on fire here. He has got the all-important wicket of Eoin Morgan, who finds Cummins at fine-leg. Earlier, Bairstow had just given some hope with a boundary towards the cover position. Five from the over.

Full Scorecard
19:38 (IST)

Who else in England is planning switch their preference?

Full Scorecard
19:36 (IST)

WICKET! Morgan has to pay for his mistimed shot as he pulls this one towards Cummins at fine-leg, who takes a comfortable catch. Morgan c Pat Cummins b Starc 4(7)

Full Scorecard
19:34 (IST)

FOUR! Bairstow finds the gap through the cover position as Starc delivers a little wider-length ball. 

Full Scorecard
19:33 (IST)

After 5 overs,England 21/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Eoin Morgan (C) 4)

Eoin Morgan brings up his first boundary courtesy a powerful shot towards long-off. Behrendorff got the wrong line on one occasion, when he conceded a wide. Six off the over.

Full Scorecard
19:31 (IST)

FOUR! What a powerful shot from Morgan! Goes down the ground and the ball races towards the long-off boundary. First boundary for the skipper. 

Full Scorecard
19:27 (IST)

After 4 overs,England 15/2 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Eoin Morgan (C) 0)

An exceptional over from Starc. Delivers the in-swinger to remove Root who is struck leg before wicket, and what's more, it's a wicket-maiden for the Aussie pacer. Eoin Morgan has joined Bairstow in the middle.

Full Scorecard
19:25 (IST)

WICKET! Starc delivers the in-swinger again, and Root is stuck lbw. England are already under pressure. Root lbw b Starc 8(9) 

Full Scorecard
19:23 (IST)

After 3 overs,England 15/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 7 , Joe Root 8)

Bairstow brings up the only boundary in the over as this one goes towards wide of mid-on. Those are the only runs coming off Behrendorff's over.  

Full Scorecard
19:20 (IST)

FOUR! Bairstow drives this one through to deep mid-wicket as Behrendorff delivers a length ball to the right-handed batsman. 

Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)

After 2 overs,England 11/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 3 , Joe Root 8)

Mitchell Starc is introduced to the attack. Starts with two dots. Bairstow drives through the square of the wicket to pick a couple of runs and get off the mark, whereas Root picks up the right length from Starc as he hits a boundary towards fine-leg. Seven coming from it. 

Full Scorecard
19:15 (IST)

FOUR! Starc bowls this one at the leg-stump and Root flicks it to the fine-leg boundary. 

Full Scorecard
19:13 (IST)

Joe Root's last 10 ODI innings:

57, 88, 100*, 21, 107, 51, 84, 36, 43, 40

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
19:13 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:13 (IST)

Half-fit Roy couldn't have done worse

Full Scorecard
19:13 (IST)

After 1 overs,England 4/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 0 , Joe Root 4)

A very good start from Behrendorff. Removes James Vince straightaway as the latter continues his poor run of form. It was an in-swinger from the 29-year-old to give Australia the early breakthrough. Root finishes the over with a four through to backward point. 

Full Scorecard
19:11 (IST)

FOUR! Root picks up a shorter-length ball from Behrendorff and he beats Maxwell at backward point. 

Full Scorecard
19:08 (IST)

WICKET! Behrendorff strikes and how! Vince has to depart for a duck after Behrendorff's in-swinger gets Australia the very early breakthrough. James Vince b Behrendorff 0 

Full Scorecard
19:06 (IST)

Welcome back. James Vince and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England in the run-chase of 286. Behrendorff to open Australia's bowling

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)

The highest target successfully chased by England in an ODI World Cup match is 301 (against West Indies at Bridgetown in 2007).

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
19:04 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:49 (IST)

It was interesting to note how angry Steve Smith was as he came off the field. He's been really demonstrative almost every time he's got out in this World Cup. Swings his arms, swings his bat, shouts things out. It seems more pronounced than it used to be before his year off. Is he even more invested than usual in making big scores and proving a point?

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
18:49 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:40 (IST)

Great start from the Australian openers, but not the finish they would have liked

Full Scorecard
18:40 (IST)

Stats Corner

Australia today:

First 32 overs : 173/1 (RR - 5.40)
Last 18 overs : 112/6 (RR - 6.22)

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:40 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:39 (IST)

Stats Corner

Most wickets for England in an edition of ODI World Cup:

16 - Ian Botham, 1992
16 - Jofra Archer, 2019*
14 - Andrew Flintoff, 2007

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:39 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:39 (IST)

After 50 overs,Australia 285/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 38 , Mitchell Starc 4)

Ben Stokes comes on to bowl the final over of Australia's innings. He starts off well, conceding just a single in the first half of the over, before Carey is able to strike couple of much-needed boundaries in the over. Australia take 11 runs from the over to finish with 285, setting a sub-par target of 286 runs to win for England at the Lord's

Full Scorecard
18:36 (IST)

FOUR! Carey finishes the innings with a little flourish. He backs away, creates some room and slaps a short of a length delivery with a flat bat through covers, the sweeper cover fielder can only escort the ball to the ropes, helping Australia end their innings on 285 for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.

Full Scorecard
18:34 (IST)

FOUR! Carey picks the bones of that one. Stokes bowls it full on off stump, Carey clears the front leg and thrashes it over covers for a boundary. The field was up in the ring, so the shot was very much on.

Full Scorecard
18:32 (IST)

After 49 overs,Australia 274/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 28 , Mitchell Starc 3)

Archer misses his mark for the first two deliveries of the over, slipping it wide for the first ball before bowling one right in the hitting range for Carey. However, he is able find the yorker length for the rest of the over, until he decides to go short to Carey, who steers it to third man boundary.

Full Scorecard
18:32 (IST)

FOUR! Boundary of the first legitimate ball of the over and then off the last ball of the over as well. Archer goes short outside off this time and Carey simply helps the ball on its way, lifting it through the slip region.

Full Scorecard
18:28 (IST)

FOUR! Wide of off and right in the slot from Archer, Carey arches back and drives it through covers. Good bit of timing on that one. No chance for the deep extra cover fielder.

Full Scorecard
18:27 (IST)

After 48 overs,Australia 264/7 ( Alex Carey (W) 19 , Mitchell Starc 2)

Woakes runs in to bowl his final over. He sends Cummins packing off the first ball of the over that brings Mitchell Starc to the middle. Carey misses a pull and hurries for a single, Woakes is aware, he runs and takes a shy at the striker's end but misses. Starc completes the single but is seen clutching hamstring and that could worry the Australians in the Lord's balcony. He is okay at the moment to continue.  Couple of more singles is all that Carey and Starc can muster. Just four runs from it.

Full Scorecard
18:22 (IST)

GONE

Cummins becomes the latest batsman to fall. Length ball, outside off from Woakes, Cummins aims to drive the half-volley through covers, ends up edging it to Buttler, the ball just seemed to be dying on the keeper, but he is done well to bend forward and take a clean grab. More trouble for Australia. Woakes bagds his second wicket.

Pat Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1(4)

Full Scorecard
18:20 (IST)

After 47 overs,Australia 259/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 17 , Pat Cummins 1)

Despite Carey able to find the fence of the first ball of the over, Wood's over yeilds only six runs. Cummins tries to ramp a short ball over wicket-keeper, but his limited batting skills and Wood's extra pace is too good for him.

Full Scorecard
18:18 (IST)

FOUR! Wood bowls it wide of off and Carey has space to work with. He backs away to the leg side and slaps it past backward point for a boundary of the first ball of the over.

Full Scorecard
18:17 (IST)

After 46 overs,Australia 253/6 ( Alex Carey (W) 12 , Pat Cummins 0)

Australia really struggling to find that top gear and accelerate in the slog overs. Smith perishes to the pressure and Australia's hopes of reaching 300 are also quickly fading away. Five runs and a wicket from Woakes' over.

Full Scorecard
18:14 (IST)

OUT!

It was on the cards! The boundaries weren't coming at the pace at which Australia would have liked and the pressure forces Smith to play the big shot. He aims to go down the ground but doesn't get hold off it. Ends up giving a simple catch to Archer at long on, who has to run in few yards to gobble it. Big wicket for England. Smith is livid with himself, very very frustrated. He wanted to hit this wide of the fielder, didn't quite get it.

Smith c Jofra Archer b Woakes 38(34)

Full Scorecard
18:12 (IST)

After 45 overs,Australia 248/5 ( Steve Smith 38 , Alex Carey (W) 8)

Mark Wood continues his impressive second spell with another tight over, not giving away anything loose. Smith puts on his skates to scamper back for the second run off the last ball. Six runs from the over. Australia need some really massive overs here.

Full Scorecard
18:09 (IST)

Stats Corner

Steve Smith has scored fifty-plus runs in eight of his last 11 ODI World Cup innings.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician
18:09 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:08 (IST)

After 44 overs,Australia 242/5 ( Steve Smith 36 , Alex Carey (W) 4)

Woakes comes back into the attack. He is worked for five singles off the first five deliveries before Smith getting hold of a pull to collect a much-needed boundary for his team off the final ball

Full Scorecard
18:08 (IST)

FOUR! Chris Woakes drops it slightly short, angled into Smith, who swivels and pulls wide of deep mid wicket, beating him to his left.

Full Scorecard
18:07 (IST)

After 43 overs,Australia 233/5 ( Steve Smith 30 , Alex Carey (W) 1)

Mark Wood continues to send down really pacy deliveries, constantly clocking over 145 kmph. He has been outstanding in his second spell, in a completing contrast fashion to his spell with the new ball. Five runs from the over.

Full Scorecard
18:02 (IST)

We've seen this in almost every Australian innings so far. They get off to a good start, get a really big early partnership or two, and then can't boost their rate at the end. They seem on track for a huge score, and end up with a big one. It hasn't cost them any games yet - their one loss against India, the problem was a slow start. But it could cost them one when it matters. 

Geoff Lemon, Cricket Journalist at Lords
18:02 (IST)
Full Scorecard
18:02 (IST)

After 42 overs,Australia 229/5 ( Steve Smith 27 , Alex Carey (W) 0)

Alex Carey walks out to bat after the massive mix up between Smith and Stoinis. Australia simply losing wickets at the wrong junctures in the game. With eight overs to go, they will still hope to get to 300, at one point 350 was on the cards. Smith will have to do the heavy lifting, Carey can also use the long handle but they really cannot afford to throw away any more wickets.

Full Scorecard
17:57 (IST)

OUT!

That's a horrible mix up between Smith and Stoinis.  Oh dear, it gets worse when you look at the replays. They end up on the same end. Smith drives it to covers and compeletes the first run quickly. However, Stoinis, who is running towards the danger end for the second run comes hurtling down the pitch. Smith doesn't run as he is watching the ball. Bairstow throws it to the non-striker's end where both the batsmen are and Rashid has ample of time to relay the ball to Buttler to complete the run out.

Stoinis run out (Bairstow/Adil Rashid/Buttler) 8(15)

Full Scorecard
Load More

England vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Cummins begins his spell with a maiden.He switches between short balls and fuller-length balls, and Stokes is unable to score a run here.

Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"

That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia.

Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.

Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.

But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand
— teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.

They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.

Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.
Their problems were summed up against Sri Lanka when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb cricket taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."

Full team squads:

England Team Players: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Australia Team Players: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason BehrendorffAlex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-NilePat CumminsUsman KhawajaNathan LyonShaun MarshGlenn MaxwellKane RichardsonSteve SmithMitchell StarcMarcus StoinisDavid WarnerAdam Zampa

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019

Tags : #Australia vs England #Australia World Cup matches #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England vs Australia #England World Cup Matches #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Live Tv #Livestreaming England vs Australia #World Cup 2019 Australia #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup Cricket

Also See