First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 4 Jun 17, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland tied with Ireland
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 3 Jun 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia LIVE cricket score, 3rd ODI at Trent Bridge

Catch the LIVE score and updates from the 3rd of the five-match ODI series between England and Australia

FirstCricket Staff, June 19, 2018

91/0
Overs
12.3
R/R
7.4
Fours
13
Sixes
2
Extras
1
Jason Roy Batting 40 36 4 2
Jonny Bairstow Batting 50 39 9 0

Toggle between tabs for Full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Australia captain Tim Paine has said his side must deliver a "complete package" if they are to fight their way back into the one-day international series against England.

Saturday's 38-run loss in the second ODI in Cardiff left Australia 2-0 down in a five-match campaign against England, the world's number one-ranked side in this format.

Australia's Tim Paine and England's Eoin Morgan pose with the trophy. Reuters

Australia's Tim Paine and England's Eoin Morgan pose with the trophy. Reuters

It was also world champions Australia's sixth defeat in seven ODIs against England this year, a sequence that includes a 4-1 series loss Down Under in January.

Overall, it also represented a 13th loss from their last 15 matches at this level that have produced a result.

Australia arrived for this series against 2019 World Cup hosts England without several first-choice players.

Not only were former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, two of the world's leading batsmen, ruled out with year-long bans imposed for their roles in the Cape Town ball-tampering fiasco in March, but Australia were also missing their injured Ashes-winning fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Wednesday's first ODI saw Australia's batting fail in posting a meagre total of 214 before the bowlers, performing with huge credit, made England scrap their way to a three-wicket win at The Oval.

It was a different story in Cardiff, however.

Our best is good enough

After Paine had won the toss, an Australia attack missing injured fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who had impressed at The Oval, saw England pile up 342 for eight – their highest ODI total against Australia – thanks to Jason Roy's 120 and a quickfire 91 not out from stand-in captain Jos Buttler.

This time a batsman gave Australia hope of an improbable win, with Shaun Marsh making 131 but receiving little support apart from Ashton Agar's 46.

Australia have just a few days to regroup before Tuesday's third ODI in Nottingham, where another defeat would give England an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

But Paine insisted the current Australia squad had the quality to turn the series around.

"I think we can, I really do," said wicket-keeper Paine. "I think our best cricket is good enough to beat these guys, we just haven't put the complete package together.

"In the first game we didn't bat well and (in Cardiff) we didn't bowl as well as we would have liked."

It was a sentiment echoed by experienced batsman Marsh, who said: "We want to win and unfortunately we are just falling a little bit short at the moment.

"We need to regroup over the next few days and work on the areas we need to work on and hopefully put in an all-round performance at Trent Bridge."

Marsh added he hoped Stanlake would be fit come Tuesday after a toe injury kept him on the sidelines in Cardiff.

"Hopefully Bill will be right for the next game," said the 34-year-old Marsh after scoring his first ODI century in nearly five years.

"I thought he was terrific in the first game and adds that real pace for us."

Paine should be fit to lead the side in Nottingham despite having stitches inserted inside and outside his mouth after a legside delivery from Andrew Tye in Cardiff reared up on the second bounce to hit the gloveman flush in the face.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018

Tags : #Ashton Agar #Australia #Billy Stanlake #England #England Vs Australia 2018 #Full Scorecard #Jason Roy #Jos Buttler #Live Score #Live Scorecard #Mitchell Starc #Pat Cummins #Shaun Marsh #Steve Smith #Tim Paine

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5599 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3474 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all