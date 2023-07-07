England vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Mitch Marsh celebrated his Test comeback by smashing a century and taking a wicket as Australia led England by 195 runs after day one of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday.

Marsh’s scintillating run-a-ball 118 rescued Australia from 85-4. To put it in perspective, the allrounder and Travis Head combined for 155 runs. The rest of the team scored 108.

After Marsh was dismissed on the stroke of tea at 240-5, Australia collapsed to be all out for 263. Fresh England fast bowler Mark Wood in his first Test since December took 5-34.

Marsh capped his own remarkable day in his first Test in four years by claiming England’s third wicket when Zac Crawley nicked off.

England was 68-3 at stumps, trailing by 195 runs in the must-win match. On their home ground, Joe Root was on 19 and Jonny Bairstow on 1.

(with inputs from AP)