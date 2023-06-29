Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes Test at Lord's

England vs Australia Live: Follow live score, updates and commentary on Day 2 of 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's.

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Ashes Test at Lord's

England vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live: Australia lead the five-match Ashes series 1-0 going into the second Test at Lord's in London. AP

England Vs Australia At Lord's Cricket Ground, London, 28 June, 2023

28 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Lunch
Australia

Australia

416/10 (100.4 ov)

2nd Test
England

England

13/0 (4.0 ov)

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live: The table was set perfectly for England. Toss won and Australia sent in on a grassy strip at Lord’s. Light drizzle just before play started in the second Ashes Test made the air even more humid. The skies were leaden enough for the floodlights to stay on all day Wednesday.

The two highest wicket-takers at Lord’s could fire the first shots.

This was as good as it gets for England. A dream.

Related Articles

England

England vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 3 of Ashes at Edgbaston: England 28/2 at stumps on rain-marred day

England

England vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 2 of Ashes at Edgbaston: Australia 311/5 at stumps, trail by 82

James Anderson and Stuart Broad produced swing and nicks off the bats of Australia openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja but they were dropped.

The waterfall of wickets expected by England — and Australia — didn’t materialize and the Australians, after enduring the tough morning and Just Stop Oil protesters, posted a remarkable 339-5 by stumps.

Steve Smith, booed when he walked in and politely clapped when he walked off at stumps, led Australia’s charge with an unbeaten 85. Alex Carey was on 11.

Smith anchored century stands with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head after Warner and Khawaja frustrated England in the morning.

Josh Tongue, making his Ashes debut, became the first England bowler to bowl out Australia’s opening batsmen since 1968, and the first at Lord’s since 1884.

But the bowling decayed on a slow pitch. Anderson conceded only 29 runs from 15 overs without luck but England conceded 36 extras, including 12 no balls.

Another concern was No. 3 batter Ollie Pope, who injured his right shoulder making a stop after lunch and didn’t return to the field. England said he was receiving ice treatment.

England dropped Moeen Ali to be without a specialist spinner or spin-bowling allrounder for only the second time in 20 years, and needed part-timer Joe Root’s two late wickets in one over to revive some hope.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: June 29, 2023 15:25:30 IST

