First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 5 Jun 19, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia: Justin Langer hopes visitors learn from record-breaking defeat by England in the third ODI

Justin Langer said Australia, now 3-0 down in the five-match contest against 2019 World Cup hosts England, "can't have had a worse day" as they suffered a 14th defeat in 16 completed ODIs.

Agence France-Presse, June 20, 2018

Nottingham: Australia coach Justin Langer hopes his side will be better for a "brutal" and record-breaking defeat by England in the third ODI in Nottingham on Tuesday that was "nothing like" anything he had ever seen before.

England piled up 481 for six, the highest ever total in men's ODI history, following hundreds by Alex Hales (147) and Jonny Bairstow (139), with Jason Roy (82) and skipper Eoin Morgan, who made a quickfire 67, also taking part in the Trent Bridge run-spree.

File image of Justin Langer. AFP

File image of Justin Langer. AFP

In reply, world champions Australia were dismissed for just 239 as England won by 242 runs — their heaviest victory and Australia's largest defeat, in terms of runs, at this level.

Langer said Australia, now 3-0 down in the five-match contest against 2019 World Cup hosts England, "can't have had a worse day" as they suffered a 14th defeat in 16 completed ODIs.

Amid a welter of depressing statistics for the tourists, England hit a staggering 21 sixes and 41 fours, while Australia paceman Andrew Tye's nine wicketless overs cost 100 runs.

'Shock'

Former Australia batsman Langer admitted the crushing reverse which condemned his side to their fourth straight bilateral series defeat in this format, topped even an extraordinary 2006 ODI that saw South Africa make 438 for nine in reply to Australia's 434 for four at Johannesburg's Wanderers ground.

"It's a shock," said a stunned Langer. "That is literally England at its best. It's no fluke that they are No.1 in the world.

"I've never seen nothing like that. I was in Johannesburg when Australia got 400 and South Africa then got it, but that was just brutal," he added.

"Hopefully our young guys can learn from it — it doesn't get harder than that."

Australia are, however, in England without six first-choice players.

Former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner, two of the world's best batsmen, are serving year-long bans for their roles in March's ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town -- which also led to then coach Darren Lehmann's resignation and his subsequent replacement by Langer.

In addition, the Ashes-winning fast-bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are all injured, as is all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

The upshot is that Langer has still to enjoy an international win as Australia coach.

"I've known what the task is before this game, it's to build a team and to get better," said Langer, once a mentor to former England captain-turned-administrator Andrew Strauss when they both played for Middlesex.

"I've got massive respect for England and the way they are playing their cricket," added the 47-year-old West Australian, saying the top three of Roy, Bairstow and Hales reminded him of the celebrated trio of Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting who all played key roles in Australia's 2003 and 2007 World Cup wins.

"Their top three are brutal," said Langer. "The way they are playing is reminiscent of how we used to play in our day with Gilly, Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting at the top."

'Dad not headmaster'

But Langer was adamant Australia should not have been bowled out with 13 overs left in their innings on the "best batting track in the world" on Tuesday.

"We've got to bat against the top and against spin," he said.

"For us to get bowled out in the 37th over on the best batting track in the world -- there was huge missed opportunities there for some of our batters. Can't have had a worse day."

Meanwhile, Langer said his job was to boost the morale of all his side ahead of Thursday's fourth ODI at Chester-le-Street, the headquarters of northeast county side Durham.

"I have to look after them all, These are the days when you are like a dad not a headmaster. We'll look after them.

"It was a tough day but we'll keep chipping away at it tomorrow."

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018

Tags : #Adam Gilchrist #Alex Hales #Australia Coach Justin Langer #Darren Lehmann #England #England Vs Australia #England Vs Australia 2018 #Eoin Morgan #Jason Roy #Jonny Bairstow #Josh Hazlewood #Justin Langer #Matthew Hayden #Mitchell Starc #Pat Cummins #Ricky Ponting

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all