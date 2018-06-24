Manchester: Jos Buttler's unbeaten century on his Lancashire home ground saw England to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victory gave England their first 5-0 series sweep of Australia, in more than 140 years of men's international cricket between the arch-rivals.

England, set a mere 206 to win, slumped to 50 for five and then 114 for eight.

They were still 11 runs shy of victory at 195 for nine when Adil Rashid (20) was out after sharing a stand of 81 with Buttler.

But Buttler's 110 not out saw them win with nine balls to spare while last man Jake Ball held firm at the other end.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss only to see his side dismissed for 205 in 34.4 overs.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took an ODI best four for 46 — including two for none in three balls

Travis Head (56) was the only batsman in the innings to pass fifty, with D'Arcy Short left stranded on 47 not out.

Brief scores

Australia 205, 34.4 overs (T Head 56 M Ali 4-46)

England 208-9, 48.3 overs (J Buttler 110 no; B Stanlake 3-35, K Richardson 3-51)