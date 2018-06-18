First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 4 Jun 17, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland tied with Ireland
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 3 Jun 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia: Jos Buttler keen to captain hosts again after leading them to win in 2nd ODI

Jos Buttler will have no qualms about captaining England again should he be asked to lead the side when they seek a series-clinching win over Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Agence France-Presse, June 18, 2018

Cardiff: Jos Buttler will have no qualms about captaining England again should he be asked to lead the side when they seek a series-clinching win over Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

The wicket-keeper found himself unexpectedly thrust into the role when regular one-day international skipper Eoin Morgan pulled out shortly before the start of Saturday's second one-day international in Cardiff.

The extra responsibility did not appear to inhibit Buttler, who struck a typically blistering 91 not out in a total of 342 for eight that also featured a century from Jason Roy.

England's wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in action during the 2nd ODI against Australia. Reuters

England's wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in action during the 2nd ODI against Australia. Reuters

He then led the side from behind the stumps in the field as England won by 38 runs to go 2-0 up in a five-match series.

Buttler, reflecting on captaining England at Sophia Gardens, said: "I enjoyed it.

"It's a bit more stressful going through lots of decisions, (and) the buck stops with you.

"As vice-captain you can suggest a few (ideas), and hide behind that."

Buttler previously led England during a series win in Bangladesh in October 2016 when Morgan refused to tour because of security concerns.

Buttler said the burden of captaining England, the world's top-ranked ODI side, was eased by the fact the team contained several experienced players.

"The guys know what they're doing," he explained. "It's a very good side to captain.

"At times it captains itself, with defined roles for the players and a lot of experience in the group."

There is a theory that the job of being a wicket-keeper demands so much concentration it leaves little spare capacity for the additional cares of leadership.

But both England and Australia were led by keepers on Saturday, with Tim Paine now the tourists' full-time Test and ODI skipper after Steve Smith was given a year-long ban for his role in March's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"I don't think it's impossible to do so," said Buttler.

"Lots of captains have been wicket-keepers as well," the 27-year-old added.

"You've got a pretty good position to see what's happening and what's going on, so I don't think it's a problem."

Shaun Marsh scored a fine century to give Australia, the reigning world champions, hope of an improbable win on Saturday until leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fast bowler Liam Plunkett took late wickets to seal 2019 World Cup hosts England's victory.

"There's a World Cup round the corner, so we need to keep polishing up in those areas we can improve," said Buttler. "It's very important for us to continue to show why we got ourselves to number one in the world.

"But we've got to keep going game by game, and not get ahead of ourselves or complacent."

England are set to issue an update on Morgan's fitness, and that of sidelined all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, on Monday.

Stokes and Woakes were both ruled out of the early part of the Australia series, but the indications are that Woakes's thigh problem may be more severe than Stokes's torn hamstring.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Bangladesh #Cricket #England #England Vs Australia #England Vs Australia 2018 #Eoin Morgan #Jos Buttler #ODI Cricket #Tim Paine

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5599 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3474 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all