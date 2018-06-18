England vs Australia: Jos Buttler keen to captain hosts again after leading them to win in 2nd ODI
Jos Buttler will have no qualms about captaining England again should he be asked to lead the side when they seek a series-clinching win over Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.
Agence France-Presse,
June 18, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Cardiff: Jos Buttler will have no qualms about captaining England again should he be asked to lead the side when they seek a series-clinching win over Australia at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.
The wicket-keeper found himself unexpectedly thrust into the role when regular one-day international skipper Eoin Morgan pulled out shortly before the start of Saturday's second one-day international in Cardiff.
The extra responsibility did not appear to inhibit Buttler, who struck a typically blistering 91 not out in a total of 342 for eight that also featured a century from Jason Roy.
England's wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in action during the 2nd ODI against Australia. Reuters
He then led the side from behind the stumps in the field as England won by 38 runs to go 2-0 up in a five-match series.
Buttler, reflecting on captaining England at Sophia Gardens, said: "I enjoyed it.
"It's a bit more stressful going through lots of decisions, (and) the buck stops with you.
"As vice-captain you can suggest a few (ideas), and hide behind that."
Buttler previously led England during a series win in Bangladesh in October 2016 when Morgan refused to tour because of security concerns.
Buttler said the burden of captaining England, the world's top-ranked ODI side, was eased by the fact the team contained several experienced players.
"The guys know what they're doing," he explained. "It's a very good side to captain.
"At times it captains itself, with defined roles for the players and a lot of experience in the group."
There is a theory that the job of being a wicket-keeper demands so much concentration it leaves little spare capacity for the additional cares of leadership.
But both England and Australia were led by keepers on Saturday, with Tim Paine now the tourists' full-time Test and ODI skipper after Steve Smith was given a year-long ban for his role in March's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
"I don't think it's impossible to do so," said Buttler.
"Lots of captains have been wicket-keepers as well," the 27-year-old added.
"You've got a pretty good position to see what's happening and what's going on, so I don't think it's a problem."
Shaun Marsh scored a fine century to give Australia, the reigning world champions, hope of an improbable win on Saturday until leg-spinner Adil Rashid and fast bowler Liam Plunkett took late wickets to seal 2019 World Cup hosts England's victory.
"There's a World Cup round the corner, so we need to keep polishing up in those areas we can improve," said Buttler. "It's very important for us to continue to show why we got ourselves to number one in the world.
"But we've got to keep going game by game, and not get ahead of ourselves or complacent."
England are set to issue an update on Morgan's fitness, and that of sidelined all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes, on Monday.
Stokes and Woakes were both ruled out of the early part of the Australia series, but the indications are that Woakes's thigh problem may be more severe than Stokes's torn hamstring.
Updated Date:
Jun 18, 2018
Also See
England vs Australia: Jason Roy says he is happy to 'knuckle down' after match-winning ton against Tim Paine's men
Highlights, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Cardiff: Hosts win by 38 runs to lead 2-0 in five-match series
England vs Australia: Tim Paine-led visitors look to begin new era on positive note against arch-rivals