England vs Australia: Jason Roy says he is happy to 'knuckle down' after match-winning ton against Tim Paine's men
Roy made a polished 120 as England beat world champions Australia by 38 runs to win the second ODI in Cardiff and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Agence France-Presse,
June 17, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- Afghanistan in India, Only Test, 2018 IND Vs AFG India beat Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5446
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3400
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Cardiff: England's Jason Roy believes he is adding an extra dimension to his game by "knuckling down" at the start of an innings.
The 27-year-old, long known as a brilliant ball-striker, made a polished 120 as England beat world champions Australia by 38 runs to win the second One-Day International (ODI) in Cardiff on Saturday and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Roy's innings, and a typically quickfire 91 not out from stand-in captain Jos Buttler, deputising after regular skipper Eoin Morgan suffered a back spasm shortly before the toss, took England to a total of 342 for eight.
England's Jason Roy (R) scored a ton against Australia on 16 June, 2018. AFP
Australia opener Shaun Marsh made 131 on his Glamorgan 'home' ground but the tourists were still bowled out for 304 with 17 balls to spare. In January this year, Roy struck an England ODI record 180 against Australia in Melbourne.
But, after talking with England batting coach Graham Thorpe, he rated Saturday's innings the best of his five ODI hundreds after his side were sent into bat in overcast conditions by Australia captain Tim Paine.
"I had a long discussion with Thorpey just after I got out and said it was probably my favourite innings — as far as the tempo of it, the way I knuckled down early," said Roy.
"I went through some difficult patches, but then came out the other side.
"When I wanted to start expanding my game, unfortunately I got out — but I was still happy."
Early dismissal is an occupational hazard for all openers, and certainly for someone as attack-minded as Roy. The other side of life at the top of the order was there for all to see when he was out for a second-ball duck at The Oval during England's three-wicket win in Wednesday's series-opener.
But Roy was able to play himself in on Saturday while opening partner Jonny Bairstow made a dashing 42.
"I was able to knuckle down and get myself in," Roy said. "(Jonny) is great to watch isn't he at the moment? He's in some incredible form."
Roy's latest century came almost a year after he suffered arguably the biggest disappointment of his England career when left out of the same Sophia Gardens ground for a Champions Trophy semi-final loss to Pakistan, the eventual tournament winners.
"It's disappointing to be dropped at any ground," said Roy. "Playing for England is a huge honour.
"I wouldn't say being dropped in that Champions Trophy has anything to do with making any hundred feel any better than the next. It was a big aim of mine to come back after a long winter and start well." Just prior to this current series, England suffered a shock six-run defeat by Scotland in a stand-alone ODI in Edinburgh.
"Obviously, we had that hiccup against Scotland, and then the first game (of this series) I was a bit panicky, a bit wary of where my game was at," Roy admitted.
"But I've put in a lot of hard work over the last two days, and got a few rewards today." This defeat was Australia's seventh in eight ODIs but the form of Marsh was some consolation.
"It's bittersweet," said Marsh. "It was nice to get a few runs but we couldn't quite finish it off there at the end.
"Obviously, it's a disappointing result for us," he added ahead of Tuesday's third ODI in Nottingham.
"We felt like we were in the game right till the end, but unfortunately (we) just weren't good enough."
Updated Date:
Jun 17, 2018
Also See
Highlights, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Cardiff: Hosts win by 38 runs to lead 2-0 in five-match series
England vs Australia: Jason Roy and Jos Buttler shine as hosts take 2-0 series lead with 38-run win over struggling visitors
England vs Australia: Tim Paine-led visitors look to begin new era on positive note against arch-rivals