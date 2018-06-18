England vs Australia: Injured all-rounders Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to miss remainder of ODI series
Ben Stokes' hamstring injury — which he suffered in the lead-up to the second Test with Pakistan — the ECB says is progressing well and are hopeful the 27-year-old will be fit for the T20 series with India next month.
Agence France-Presse,
June 18, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
London: Talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes and paceman Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the One Day International series with Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Monday.
File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters
Stokes' hamstring injury — which he suffered in the lead-up to the second Test with Pakistan — the ECB says is progressing well and are hopeful the 27-year-old will be fit for the T20 series with India next month.
England lead the five game series with Australia 2-0 with three matches remaining.
"He can bat fully and is now able to run at 90 percent capacity," read a statement from the ECB.
"He will commence his return to bowling programme this week.
"The plan is for Ben to continue his rehabilitation programme with the England squad during the 4th and 5th ODIs (against Australia on Thursday and Sunday) at Riverside and Old Trafford."
Woakes, 29, injured a thigh muscle during the second Test with Pakistan at the beginning of June which the ECB say "was at least in part due to a flare-up of a chronic right knee problem".
Aside from missing the ODI series with Australia he'll also miss the lone Twenty20 international against Australia at Edgbaston, on 27 June and the three T20s at home to India in July.
"He (Woakes) has had an injection for the knee issue last Monday and will now undertake a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to address both injuries," read the ECB statement.
"A date for return cannot be specified at this stage, but he will not be available before the India ODI series."
The three-match one-day series against India starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on 12 July.
Updated Date:
Jun 18, 2018
Also See
England vs Australia: Tim Paine-led visitors look to begin new era on positive note against arch-rivals
England vs Australia: Jos Buttler keen to captain hosts again after leading them to win in 2nd ODI
Highlights, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Cardiff: Hosts win by 38 runs to lead 2-0 in five-match series