First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 5th ODI Jun 24, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 1 wicket
AUS in ENG | 4th ODI Jun 21, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 6 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 28, 2018
SAW vs NZW
County Ground, Bristol
BANW in IRE Jun 28, 2018
IREW vs BANW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia: In-form Jos Buttler set to open for hosts in one off T20

Paul Farbrace, deputising as head coach in place of Trevor Bayliss confirmed Jos Buttler's promotion by telling reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday: "He will open tomorrow (Wednesday).

Agence France-Presse, June 26, 2018

Birmingham: Jos Buttler will be promoted to open the innings in England's lone Twenty20 international against Australia at Edgbaston on Wednesday, team management have confirmed.

Buttler was one of the stars of this season's Twenty20 Indian Premier League after being promoted to open and scored a tournament record-equalling five successive fifties for the Rajasthan Royals.

Jos Buttler celebrates England's victory over Australia on Sunday. AFP

Jos Buttler celebrates England's victory over Australia on Sunday. AFP

He has opened once before for England in his 61 T20 internationals, making an unbeaten 73 off 49 balls - his highest T20 score for England — when Sri Lanka were beaten by eight wickets at Southampton in 2016.

Buttler has usually been deployed as a middle-order batsman by England but, having been recalled to the Test side earlier this season, they are now determined to cash in on his recent brilliant form in white-ball cricket.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was named man-of-the-series after England's 5-0 rout of world champions Australia, with his brilliant 110 not out sealing a dramatic one-wicket win in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford on Sunday.

That century crowned a brilliant series where Buttler scored 275 runs in total, including scores of 91 not out and 54 not out, at an extraordinary average of 137.50.

Paul Farbrace, deputising as head coach in place of Trevor Bayliss for this one-off match and next month's three T20s against India, confirmed the 27-year-old Buttler's promotion by telling reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday: "He will open tomorrow (Wednesday).

"You want to get your best strikers facing as many balls as possible. The form he's in, the way he's playing, it makes sense to get him at the top of the order," Farbrace added.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England Vs Australia #England Vs Australia 2018 #Indian Premier League #Jos Buttler #Sports #SportsTracker #Trevor Bayliss

Also See

The Atta Boys | S01E09




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all