Australia became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after their 64-run win over England at Lord's on Tuesday. Batting first, Australia rode on skipper Aaron Finch's 116-ball 100 and David Warner's 61-ball 53 to an eventual tally of 285/7. At the half-way interval, it seemed a slightly below par total, considering Australia's opening pair had raised 123 runs inside 23 overs. However, it proved to be 64 runs too many for England whose chase never really gained any momentum once their top order failed.

Here's a look at statistical highlights from the match:

#David Warner and Aaron Finch have now added three century stands in this edition of ODI World Cup — the joint most for a pair in an edition of ODI World Cup alongside Arvinda de Silva/Asanka Gurusinha (1996), Adam Gilchrist/Matthew Hayden (2007) and Tillakaratne Dilshan/Kumar Sangakkara (2015).

#David Warner became the fifth opener to score 500-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup after Sachin Tendulkar (1996, 2003), Matthew Hayden (2007), Tillakaratne Dilshan (2011) and Martin Guptill (2015).

#Aaron Finch has now scored two tons in this ODI World Cup — the joint most for a captain in an edition of ODI World Cup. The record is held by Sourav Ganguly — 3 in 2003.

#Aaron Finch has now scored seven centuries against England in ODIs - the most by an Australian player against an opponent in ODIs, going past Adam Gilchrist (6 v India) and Ricky Ponting (6 v India and 6 v New Zealand).

#Aaron Finch completed his 15 centuries in ODIs in 112 innings — the fourth least for a player. The record is held by Hashim Amla who completed his 15 tons in ODIs in 86 innings.

#Aaron Finch has now scored 496 runs in this World Cup — the third most by a captain in an edition of ODI World Cup. The record is held by Mahela Jayawardene who scored 548 runs as a captain in 2007 ODI World Cup.

#Jofra Archer has now taken 16 wickets in this World Cup — the joint most for England in an edition of ODI World Cup alongside Ian Botham (16 in 1992).

#Mitchell Starc has now taken five four-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups - the joint most for any player alongside Imran Tahir.

#Ben Stokes' 89 runs against Australia at Lord's is now the third highest individual score for England against Australia in an ODI World Cup match. The highest is 104 by Kevin Pietersen at North Sound in 2007.

#Australia now have defeated England six times in ODI World Cups — the most an opponent has defeated England in ODI World Cups, going past New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, each team's five wins.

