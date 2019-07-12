England marched into their first ICC Cricket World Cup final in 27 years with an eight-wicket romp over Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday. The hosts will face New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord's on Sunday (14 July). Here's a look at the statistical highlights from the second semi-final:

#Steve Smith has now scored four fifty-plus scores in World Cup knockouts — the joint most alongside Sachin Tendulkar. He became the first player with four consecutive fifty-plus scores in World Cup knockouts.

#Aaron Finch became the first captain to register a golden duck in an ODI World Cup semi-final match.

#The century stand between Steve Smith and Alex Carey for the fourth wicket was the 50th century stand for Australia in ODI World Cups, which is a record. The next best are India with 38 such stands.

#Joe Root has now taken 12 catches in this World Cup — the most by a fielder in an edition of World Cup, going past Ricky Ponting's 11 catches in 2003.

#Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow's pair became the first pair with four century stands in a single edition of an ODI World Cup.

#Mitchell Starc took 27 wickets in this World Cup — the most by a bowler in an edition of ODI World Cup, going past Glenn McGrath's tally of 26 wickets in 2007 World Cup.

#The stand of 124 runs between Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy is now the second highest for England in an ODI World Cup knockout match. The record is of 129 runs between Boycott and Brearley came against West Indies at Lord's in 1979.

#This was Australia's first defeat in ODI World Cup semi-finals. They won six out of seven World Cup semifinals prior to this World Cup.

#Eoin Morgan becomes the 13th captain to score 4,000 runs in ODIs and he is the fourth fastest among them, achieving the feat in 101 innings. The fastest is Virat Kohli — in just 63 innings.

