First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 31 Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Australia match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 25, 2019 08:00:36 IST

Are England just a bunch of "flat-track bullies"

That's the uncomfortable question facing Eoin Morgan's side as they look to get their World Cup campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia.

Tuesday's match at Lord's was always going to be a showpiece occasion, but it has been given added spice by England's 20-run loss to Sri Lanka.

Faced with a relatively modest target of 233 on a tricky Headingley pitch, England slumped to 212 all out.

Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot.

But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand
— teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting.

They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.

Doubts, however, persist about England's ability to bat in less than ideal conditions for shot-making.
Their problems were summed up against Sri Lanka when Moeen Ali marked his 100th ODI by hitting a six, only to try to repeat the shot next ball and hole out to leave England 170-6.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was unimpressed, writing in Britain's Daily Telegraph: "He (Moeen) was there to win the game but it was dumb cricket taking on the man at long off having just hit the ball for six."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch England vs Australia match:

When will England vs Australia clash take place?

England vs Australia clash will take place on 25 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

England vs Australia clash will take place at Lord's, London.

What time does the match begin?

England vs Australia clash will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 08:11:16 IST

Tags : Australia Vs England, Australia World Cup Matches, Cricket World Cup 2019, England Vs Australia, England World Cup Matches, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Live Tv, Livestreaming England Vs Australia, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup Cricket

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all