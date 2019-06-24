First Cricket
England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer puts friendship with Steve Smith on hold for key clash at Lord's

Agence France-Presse, Jun 24, 2019 22:35:54 IST

London: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has told his Australian Indian Premier League teammate Steve Smith there will be "nothing friendly" when the teams meet in the World Cup on Tuesday.

Archer, together with England colleagues Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, played in the same Rajasthan Royals side as Smith during this year's IPL.

But the England trio and Smith will be on opposite sides for the rest of the season, starting at Lord's this week – a fixture that takes place ahead of an Ashes series.

England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) chats with England's Jofra Archer (L) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 3, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey PARNABY / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

Jofra Archer (L) is England's leading wicket taker in World Cup 2019. AFP

Tuesday's game has added significance for England after a surprise loss to Sri Lanka left them with little wiggle room in their quest to reach the semi-finals following an earlier surprise defeat to Pakistan.

Asked if he thought of Smith as a friend, Archer said Sunday: "Yes, and I'd like to think he considers me the same way as well.

"He's a really good guy. But cricket is cricket and I guess it's time to be friends after. Until the game is over, there will be nothing friendly about it."

Smith and fellow Australia batsman David Warner have already received plenty of predictable crowd taunts following their returns from year-long ball-tampering bans.

But they have shrugged off the jeers, with Warner in particular finding his best form, with two centuries so far.

Archer hopes his rapid pace and some inside knowledge could prove useful at Lord's, even though he playfully suggested Smith had not been keen to face him in the nets during their time at Rajasthan.

"To be honest, I didn't bowl at him much," said Archer.

"A lot of the guys probably don't want to face me or (West Indies quick) Oshane Thomas in the nets. They like the side-arm and the throw downs.

"But when you play with them you pick up on things you won't normally notice when you're just playing against them."

"So hopefully me and Ben can get together, I think we might bowl together at some point as well. We probably know what to do when he's in."

Barbados-born Archer only qualified for England in March, meaning on Tuesday will be the first time he has played against Australia in a competitive international.

"Just from watching the Ashes and stuff I know it is a pretty intense game between them," he said.

"I'm not too sure if it will affect me coming in without having experienced it before. It could be an advantage, me not being part of what happened before."

Opening batsman Jason Roy was absent from training on Sunday, suggesting he may not recover in time from a torn hamstring to play against Australia but paceman Liam Plunkett did take part after a recent virus.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 22:35:54 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket World Cup 2019 England, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

