First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Jason Behrendorff says he cannot see a reason why Mitchell Starc can't team up with him more often

Behrendorff was brought into the side for just his eighth ODI due to England's historic struggles against left-arm pacemen and that decision proved a masterstroke at Lord's.

Press Trust of India, Jun 26, 2019 13:40:07 IST

London: Jason Behrendorff doesn't seem to have an issue if left-arm pacers like him and Mitchell Starc feature in the Australian playing eleven more often, especially after the duo's match winning performances against England in the World Cup here on Tuesday.

Behrendorff was brought into the side for just his eighth ODI due to England's historic struggles against left-arm pacemen and that decision proved a masterstroke at Lord's.

Behrendorff took his maiden international five-for thanks to figures of 5/44. AP

Behrendorff took his maiden international five-for thanks to figures of 5/44. AP

The 29-year-old took his maiden international five-for thanks to figures of 5/44, while Starc ended with 4/43 as England were skittled for 221 in pursuit of 286 a 64-run defeat.

And although this was just the second ODI in which they have appeared together, Behrendorff is now keen to continue his burgeoning new-ball combination with Starc.

"We don't often see it but I don't see why we can't play together," he said.

"Sometimes you play three right-armers, so why can't we play two lefties? Mitch and I have different roles throughout the team, so it's really good that we could partner together. It's something we thought was going to work well against England and then we picked up nine wickets between the two of us, so it potentially worked quite well!"

Behrendorff hopes to play alongside Starc more often.

"Mitch and I are really happy to be able to play on the same team together and to have two lefties, hopefully we could see more of it. That would be great. One of those things you dream of as a kid is to play cricket for Australia and then to come here and play at Lord's for the first time was something special.

"You don't play cricket for the accolades but to play at Lord's and to take five wickets was really special."

Victory means Australia are the first side to rubber-stamp their place in the knockout stages, with six wins from seven.

England's hopes though are on a knife-edge with must win games to come against India and New Zealand after they suffered their first back-to-back ODI defeat on home soil in four years.

Even though their semi-final place is secure, Behrendorff is eager to keep building momentum in the remaining group-stage fixtures and also doesn't believe Australia should be considered favourites to lift the trophy.

"I don't think we're the team to beat," he said ahead of concluding group stage matches with New Zealand and South Africa.

"The competition is still very open. England are still a great side and they are probably still favourites, with it being in their home country.

"We aspire to continue just playing good cricket but I don't think we're favourites, that's for sure," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 13:41:46 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Sports, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all