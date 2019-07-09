First Cricket
England vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hosts looking to draw confidence from past success against Aussies, says Joe Root

England's star batsman Joe Root says they have the ability to exact revenge for the league stage loss to Australia when the arch-rivals meet in Thursday's World Cup semi-final.

Press Trust of India, Jul 09, 2019 19:31:32 IST

England were downed in convincing fashion by their fiercest rivals at Lord's last month and looked in serious danger of missing out on the semi-finals at their home tournament.

But back-to-back wins over India and New Zealand turned the tables and have put the No 1 ODI side in the world on a collision course with Australia at Edgbaston in the second semi-final.

England Cricket Team during a world cup match. AP

England have lost their last two clashes with Australia including a warm-up game before the showpiece Cup began, but before that Root and Co had the edge with a series win Down Under and a 5-0 whitewash on home soil.

"If you look at the past 11 games against them we have won nine," he said.

"These guys and this group over the last four years, their experience against Australia have been very positive and they have got a lot of success in the bank.

"I don't see that as a big worry for this group, we will be drawing on that confidence that over a long period of time now we have been successful against Australia and we should take that into Thursday."

Add to that the fact that England have found their best form with Jason Roy back and firing fit at the top of the order and the mood is clearly buoyant.

Root added: "I feel we are in a good place coming into it, I feel like the last two days have almost been like knock-out cricket for us.

"We have been playing in a high-pressure environment for a while now and hopefully that will hold us in good stead going into this game.

"It doesn't matter (who are the favourites). It comes down to who plays their best cricket on the day. If we play in the manner we have the last two games, we will be a very difficult side to play against.

"You can look at form, statistically who is stronger, but it all comes down to who handles the day better, who plays the stronger cricket for the longest period and who will stand up and be victorious at the end of it."

The left-arm attack of Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff, who took a five-for at Lord's, have proved England's undoing in the last two encounters.

But Root is confident lessons have been learned ahead of that encounter.

"They bowled extremely well with the new ball, and those early wickets basically dictated the way the game went, he added.

"It is about understanding that will be the main threat early on, that ball swinging and if we can combat that and make a good start then we give ourselves a better chance.

"It is something that seems to have been very effective throughout the tournament, that left-arm angle and throughout one-day cricket for a while now and they have exploited that nicely.

"But we have also seen that we can score quite nicely if they don't get it right. Trying to be very objective about it, and clear on how you approach it will be very important.

"The guys have faced a lot of left-arm stuff over their careers and in the build-up to last game. There will be a lot talked about it and with that comes pressure for them as well to deliver. It works both ways.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 19:31:32 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

