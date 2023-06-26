Women’s Ashes Day 5 preview: The one-off Women’s Ashes 2023 Test at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham is poised for an exciting final day on Monday, with England set to resume from their overnight score of 116/5 after being set 268 to win.

Danielle Wyatt, the English white-ball specialist who makes her Test debut in this game, was batting overnight on 20 with Kate Cross unbeaten on 5 for company and the hosts will be pinning their hopes on her to play a central role in the remainder of the chase.

England had earlier got off to a promising start in the chase with openers Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb adding 55 for the first wicket with the pair scoring at more than five-an-over. Beaumont, who had scored a magnificent 208 in the first innings, would then get dismissed for 22 off Ashleigh Gardner’s bowling.

Beaumont’s dismissal would trigger a collapse of sorts as Lamb as well as all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and skipper Heather Knight would depart in quick succession, leaving England reeling at 73/4. Sophia Dunkley briefly tried to revive the English chase, stitching a 37-run stand with Knight, only to depart shortly before close of play on Day 4.

