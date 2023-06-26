Day 4 preview: Australia will aim to set a sizeable England a sizeable target when they resume from their overnight score of 82 for no loss on Day 4 of the one-off Women’s Ashes Test in Nottingham on Sunday.

Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney got Australia off to a positive start after the current trophy holders collected a slender 10-run first innings lead, remaining unbeaten on 41 and 33 respectively.

England, who were bowled out for 463, managed to reduce the deficit to just 10 runs thanks mainly to Tammy Beaumont’s magnificent 208.

The 32-year-old opener became the first English batter to score a double-hundred in a Women’s Ashes Test, and the fifth female cricketer overall in Ashes contests. It also happened to be the first time Beaumont crossed 100 in Tests, making her the first English female cricketer and only the second overall in women’s cricket to score a hundred in all three formats.

Australia had collected 473 in their first innings after skipper Alyssa Healy, leading the Southern Stars in the red-ball format for the first time, opted to bat. Annabel Sutherland led the way with an unbeaten 137 while star all-rounder Ellyse Perry missed out on her century by just one run.

