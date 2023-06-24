Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  England vs Australia, Highlights, Women's Ashes 2023, Day 2 of only Test at Trent Bridge: Hosts 218/2 at stumps

Cricket

England vs Australia, Highlights, Women’s Ashes 2023, Day 2 of only Test at Trent Bridge: Hosts 218/2 at stumps

England vs Australia Highlights: England reached 218/2 at close of play on Day 2 of the only Ashes Test against Australia with Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt batting on 100 and 41 respectively.

England vs Australia, Highlights, Women’s Ashes 2023, Day 2 of only Test at Trent Bridge: Hosts 218/2 at stumps

Australia captain Alyssa Healy and England counterpart Heather Knight pose with the winner's trophies ahead of the start of the 2023 Women's Ashes. Reuters

England Women Vs Australia Women At Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 22 June, 2023

22 June, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
Australia Women

Australia Women

473/10 (124.2 ov)

One-off Test
England Women

England Women

218/2 (53.0 ov)

Day 1 report: Australia began their defence of the Women’s Ashes on a strong note on Thursday, reaching 328/7 at stumps on the opening day of the only Test against England in Birmingham.

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry led the way for the Southern Stars with a patient 99 against Heather Knight and Co, falling just one short of what would have been her third Test hundred. Perry put the Aussies on top with a 119-run third-wicket partnership with fellow all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who chipped in with a knock of 61.

Australia suffered a mini-collapse later on the opening day, losing four wickets for 36 runs. Alyssa Healy, who became Australia’s 20th women’s Test captain after taking over from Meg Lanning, was dismissed for a two-ball duck off Sophie Ecclestone’s bowling. Healy had also shifted herself to the middle-order, with Phoebe Litchfield occupying the opener’s slot vacated by the wicketkeeper-batter.

Australia

Australia vs England, Highlights, Women’s Ashes 2023, Day 1 of only Test at Trent Bridge: Australia 328/7 at stumps

Australia

Women's Ashes: Ellyse Perry stars for Australia before England hit back in only Test

Ashleigh Gardner would later guide Australia past the 300-mark in the final hour of the day with a 77-run partnership with Annabel Sutherland before getting dismissed for 40.

Ecclestone was the pick of the English bowlers on Day 1, dismissing McGrath and Jess Jonassen besides Healy while debutant Lauren Filer grabbed her maiden Test wicket by getting rid of opener Beth Mooney.

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 01:03:14 IST

