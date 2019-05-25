After trouncing Pakistan in the recently-concluded ODI series, Eoin Morgan's England will now take on arch-rivals Australia in their first warm-up match ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The main talking point for England is the selection of Jofra Archer as the fast bowler look to provide the X-factor to turn their top-ranked one-day team into World Cup winners on home soil.

Residency rules were changed to fast-track the Barbados-born 24-year-old into the side and three matches were enough to convince the selectors to pick Archer in the squad for the tournament.

For Australia, Aaron Finch will hope that two of his best players – David Warner and Steve Smith, who are back into the national team squad after serving their bans, will quickly find their feet and start scoring heavily.

Australia are five-time World Cup champions and are also the defending champions. They are also one of the favourites this time around.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.