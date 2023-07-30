Day 4 preview: England will be aiming to stretch their lead beyond 400 and set Australia an improbable target on Day 4 on Sunday as they eye a series-levelling win in the fifth and final Test of the 2023 Ashes.

The remaining days of the Oval Test are expected to be an emotional affair with pace legend Stuart Broad set to bring the curtains down on his international career once the match comes to an end.

Broad, who went past the 600-wicket mark in Tests in the fourth Test in Manchester, stunning the cricketing world by announcing his decision to retire from all forms of the game on Saturday during the post-match press conference after the third day’s play.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have,” Broad said while announcing his retirement, adding that he had thought about it “for weeks”.

Though Australia finished slightly ahead, collecting a 12-run lead after bowling England out for 283, the hosts surged ahead on Day 3 in typical ‘Bazball’ style thanks to half-centuries from the trio of Joe Root (91), Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zak Crawley (73).

England ended the day on 389/9 after 80 overs, scoring at nearly five-an-over.

Australia went 2-0 up in the series with victories in Edgbaston and Lord’s before England clawed back with a three-wicket victory in Headingley. The Ben Stokes-led side were on course for a commanding series-levelling win at Old Trafford when rain played spoilsport by washing a majority of the fourth day and the entirety of the fifth day.