  • England vs Australia Highlights, 5th Test Day 1 Ashes Test at The Oval: AUS 61/1, trail ENG by 222 runs

England vs Australia Highlights: Usman Khawaja (26*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) were unbeaten at close of play on Day 1 of the fifth Test.

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score. AP

England Vs Australia At Kennington Oval, London, 27 July, 2023

27 July, 2023
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

283/10 (54.4 ov)

5th Test
Australia

61/1 (25.0 ov)

England vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Live: Australia win the toss and have decided to field against England at The Oval. They have already retained the Ashes urn, lead the series 2-1, and could clinch the series in London.

Team news: Todd Murphy returns in place of Cameron Green for Australia. Jimmy Anderson has retained his place in the England XI, as was announced a day earlier.Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have both been passed fit.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia 5th Test Preview: England announced an unchanged team on Wednesday to play Australia in the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval.

England record wicket-taker James Anderson, who turns 41 on the fourth day, retains his place in the side despite a disappointing series so far while pacer Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have both been passed fit.

Australia take a 2-1 lead into the match and have already retained the urn but England are looking to level the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth test and have kept faith in Anderson.

Australia arrived in south London with an insurmountable lead as holders of the Ashes, but a similar scenario in 2019 saw the team come unstuck in the final Test and forced to settle for a drawn series.

The tourists have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 so there is plenty on the line still.

Australia captain Pat Cummins believes the circumstances are completely different from 2019 and says his side is determined to end the 22-year wait.

The next five days could prove to be the end of an era for this Australian team, most of whom are aged 30 or above and may not be in contention for the next Ashes series in England in 2027.

Opening batter David Warner, who turns 37 in October, quashed rumors he is set to retire imminently and intends to stick to his initial plan of finishing on home soil early next year.

Published on: July 27, 2023 15:07:23 IST

